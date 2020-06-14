Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

135 Apartments for rent in Four Corners, FL with garage

Four Corners apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Championsgate Village
9 Units Available
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$979
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1283 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
Championsgate Village
26 Units Available
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1494 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
3250 Douglas Grand Drive
3250 Douglas Grand Drive, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1224 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17321 Blazing Star Cir
17321 Blazing Star Cir, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1614 sqft
The greatest and latest smart home technology with the greatest and latest green home technology combined to create the most convenient and efficient home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
645 Allison Ave
645 Allison Avenue, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1244 sqft
This immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath with back covered screen porch back up to conservation and is walking distance to Lake Davenport. Enjoy kayaking, sport fishing and more. Property comes fully furnished and equipped. 7 month lease available.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1016 Woodsong Way
1016 Woodsong Way, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1573 sqft
Renovated spacious 3/2 home located on conservation. Large Fenced back yard, New floor, new paint, All Appliances provided.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1405 Deuce Cir
1405 Deuce Circle, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3750 sqft
Amazing large 5 bedroom 4 bath home with game room, double balcony Pool and more. This property sits directly on Champions Gate golf course and give you access to the Oasis club with tons of amenities. Property comes furnished and equipped.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE
1391 Shinnecock Hills Drive, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2454 sqft
DON”T MISS this stunning, brand new 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage townhome located at The Vistas at ChampionGates. The breathtaking views of the conservation and the Omni fireworks and don’t forget the golf course adjacent to the property.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE
1411 Clubman Drive, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1979 sqft
Beautiful home in breath taking community! Have you ever been on vacation and thought I would love to live here? Well here it is in this community located in Champions Gate you will feel like you live at a vacation resort without the tourist.

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
9027 RHODES STREET
9027 Rhodes Street, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2263 sqft
MONTH to MONTH! All Utilities included. Furnished 5 bed/5 bath with Private Pool and everything included, electricity, water, internet, pool, just like a Vacation Home, rental amount of $3.400 is based on a 30 days rental.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
330 MUIRFIELD LOOP
330 Muirfield Loop, Four Corners, FL
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
5148 sqft
This custom estate home is being leased fully furnished. The lease fee will include basic cable and internet. The owner has a Gold Reunion Membership which will allow the tenant access to the tennis, fitness center, waterpark, and golf.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2823 DRIFTING LILLY LOOP
2823 Drifting Lily Loop, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1852 sqft
Enjoy living a short distance from DISNEY and other Orlando area attractions in this 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home, with a beautiful pool, is available NOW! Open/split floor plan with counter bar, indoor utility room with washer and dryer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Greater Groves
1 Unit Available
15921 MERCOTT COURT
15921 Mercott Court, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2480 sqft
Ideally Located in Greater Groves. Close to major highways and theme parks. Spacious 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath open floor plan with room for the extended family. Enter into tiled formal Living and Dining Area.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD
2603 Archfeld Boulevard, Four Corners, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,600
2812 sqft
This 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom house is located in the beautiful gated community of Windsor Hills. It's only 2.5 miles from the Walt Disney World Resort and very convenient to world class dining and shopping.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
334 REGENCY STREET
334 Regency Street, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1789 sqft
Beautiful home located in Green at West Haven Subdivision in Davenport. Community features gated access, community pool and tennis courts. Spacious 1789 sf property is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with lots of upgrades.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
348 CLARINET WAY
348 Clarinet Way, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1289 sqft
Beautiful and well-maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. As you enter the home, you will notice the vaulted ceilings and laminate flooring throughout the living spaces. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, backsplash, and features a gas range.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
217 JERICA LANE
217 Jerica Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1630 sqft
Pool corner house 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, vinyl fenced, 2 car garage, beautifully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy each afternoon stoning sunsets from your private screen patio and pool. Lots of light through the whole house.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Loma Del Sol
1 Unit Available
229 Aberdeen St
229 Aberdeen St, Four Corners, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
1800 sqft
This Beautiful 4/3.5 Is located in the desirable area of Championsgate. This is a BRAND NEW home, never lived in. It has a separate dining room and family room with tile and carpet flooring throughout.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
9006 AZALEA SANDS LANE
9006 Azalea Sands Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1854 sqft
FURNISHED 3 bedroom condo with golf view, Rent is for long term period of 12 months.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
7664 WILMINGTON LOOP
7664 Wilmington Loop, Four Corners, FL
10 Bedrooms
$5,780
4650 sqft
Resort style Carefree living at it’s best, come enjoy 5 star amenities year round – RENT INCLUDE CABLE, FIBRE OPTIC BROADBAND INTERNET/WiFi, Pool maintenance, ground maintenance, exterior pest control and full access to Clubhouse and amenities.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
8809 RHODES STREET
8809 Rhodes Street, Four Corners, FL
9 Bedrooms
$4,680
4391 sqft
Carefree living at it’s best, come enjoy awesome resort style amenities year round – RENT INCLUDE CABLE, BROADBAND INTERNET/WiFi, Pool maintenance, ground maintenance, exterior pest control and full access to Clubhouse and amenities.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2855 BLOOMING ALAMANDA LOOP
2855 Blooming Alamanda Loop, Four Corners, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1662 sqft
Oak Island Cove is one of the closest rental communities to Disney. This popular Charlotte model has two master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms with a third full bathroom serving the remaining two bedrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1543 INDIAN OAKS TRAIL
1543 Indian Oak Trail, Four Corners, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1693 sqft
Fully Furnished, Stocked and Completely Remodeled, this 4 bedroom POOL home is perfect for you! Previously an Airbnb, this home has all your cooking essentials, linens, towels, BRAND NEW WATER POOL HEATER, and OUTDOOR BBQ GRILL! Many upgrades

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Loma Del Sol
1 Unit Available
957 VIA BIANCA DRIVE
957 Via Bianca Drive, Four Corners, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2416 sqft
New Paint Inside and Out!!! POOL HOME! This property is located in Loma Del Sol, featuring New Paint, Ceramic Tile in the living areas, and Carpeting in the bedrooms.
City Guide for Four Corners, FL

As the poet Allen Autry Sr. once wrote, "I am Florida! I was born 'midst the eye of the hurricane, placed by God as the southernmost outpost in this land of the free." Its a good bet that those who live in Four Corners feel the same way!

Four Corners can be found at the intersection of Osceola and Polk, Orange, and Lake Counties. It has the unique characteristics of being a part of four counties in Florida, hence its name in case you didn't notice. Over the years, the city has largely grown in population as well as popularity. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Four Corners, FL

Four Corners apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

