championsgate village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:42 PM
110 Apartments for rent in Championsgate Village, Four Corners, FL
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$963
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1283 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
15 Units Available
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1389 sqft
Located in downtown ChampionsGate, near medical offices and restaurants. Ample on-site amenities including a large clubhouse, cyber cafe, outdoor living room and poolside cabana. Bark park for pets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
25 Units Available
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1494 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1232 Romani Ave
1232 Romani Avenue, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1893 sqft
Large open layout town home located int he Promenades at bella Trae. This Champions Gate property offers an amazing view on conservation and water. Large balcony fully screened overlooking the pond.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8342 Bella Tierra Ct
8342 Bella Tierra Court, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Recently Painted and New Floor. This beautiful house has 2 bedrooms with a Den/Study and 2 Full Bathrooms located in Champions Gate. Bella Trae community has a State of the Art Clubhouse with Billiard Room , Multipurpose Space, and Gym.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1300 GRADY LANE
1300 Grady Lane, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1504 sqft
PROMENADES AT BELLA TRAE CONDO IN CHAMPIONS GATE. 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH WITH DEN AND ONE CAR GARAGE. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO STORES AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. COMMUNITY POOL.
Results within 1 mile of Championsgate Village
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
45 Units Available
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1515 sqft
Located just minutes from major theme parks and attractions, this development offers an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness studio, 1- to 3-bedroom layouts, stainless steel appliance packages and quartz countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD
1037 Blackwolf Run Rd, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2334 sqft
Brand new 2 story beautiful home 4/2.5 at Champions Gate. with the new highly energy-efficient homes.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
356 Monroe Cir
356 Monroe Circle, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1730 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE! This property has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms on a corner unit with plenty of room to roam. The master bedroom upstairs has a balcony overlooking the serenity of the area.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD
1288 Royal Saint George Boulevard, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1828 sqft
This luxurious townhouse unit features three spacious bedrooms, plus two and one half bathrooms. The covered entry leads into an elegant dining room which connects to a spacious great room which overlooks the kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
309 CAPTIVA DRIVE
309 Captiva Drive, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1771 sqft
EVERYTHING INCLUDED [ Water/Power/Pool Maintenance/ Internet etc.. ] Beautifully Fully Furnished and Professionally Decorated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths Townhouse with Pool and Lanai in Screened Enclosure.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
336 MONROE CIRCLE
336 Monroe Circle, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1262 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath town home in a quiet gated community. Tile downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. Open floor plan. Extra storage under the stairs. Small Dog under 35 lbs allowed
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE
1204 Payne Stewart Dr, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1912 sqft
You can “Live Like a Champion” at The Vistas at ChampionsGate. The 1912 Sq. Ft - 178 Sq. M., two-story, three bedrooms, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Championsgate Village
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
20 Units Available
Artisan Living Bella Citta
1205 South Venice Blvd, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1470 sqft
LEASING CENTER NOW OPEN FOR TOURS! ASK US HOW TO LOCK IN RENT AS LOW AS $1785 PER MONTH AND APPLY FOR $0! Celebrate your originality. Experience more joy. Live your life.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
32 Units Available
Niido Orlando
3100 Domain Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1291 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments equipped with stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, large walk-in closets, washer/dryer, custom kitchen island, and patio/solarium. Community features pool, fire pit, pet park, bocce and volleyball court, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-like community just 20 minutes from Walt Disney World and near I-4. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, plush carpeting updated utilities and granite countertops. Stunning pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
30 Units Available
The Aspect
3101 Segreto Ln, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1226 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in tranquil complex with pool, gym, clubhouse and playground. Walt Disney World resort is on the doorstep, and nearby I-4 provides access to Orlando and Tampa.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
86 Units Available
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,242
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1392 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
16 Units Available
Champions Vue Apartments
101 Champions Vue Loop, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1382 sqft
Just a short trip to Walt Disney World, and Universal Theme Parks. Air conditioned units with ceiling fans. Residential community in a natural setting, featuring ponds and a Zen garden.
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
50 Units Available
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,226
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1400 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
15 Units Available
The Meadows at ChampionsGate
9116 Integra Meadows Dr, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1292 sqft
Close to Route 27 and Double Eagle Drive. Beautiful apartment homes with plenty of storage, a modern kitchen, patio/balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features a pool, playground, coffee bar, and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
99 Units Available
Springs at Posner Park
2010 Jennifer Dr, Davenport, FL
Studio
$1,141
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1143 sqft
Springs at Posner Park is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Davenport, FL. Enjoy the privacy and convenience of our townhome-style floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
22 Units Available
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1371 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
27 Units Available
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
