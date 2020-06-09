All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like AMLI Flagler Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
AMLI Flagler Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

AMLI Flagler Village

440 NE 4th Ave · (954) 715-2195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease Today & Receive 1 Month Free Plus Waived Deposit! Ask for details. -- Exp 7/31/20
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Flagler Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Flagler Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 520 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 720 · Avail. now

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 536 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,119

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,142

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 433 · Avail. Aug 23

$2,142

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 535 · Avail. Sep 9

$2,544

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1355 sqft

Unit 643 · Avail. Sep 11

$2,554

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1355 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Flagler Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
yoga
cats allowed
elevator
parking
bike storage
internet access
Online leasing, pricing and 3D tours available. CALL for LIMITED TIME SPECIALS!AMLI Flagler Village is nestled in downtown Fort Lauderdale near Victoria Park, just off of North Federal Highway (US-1) between NE 5th and NE 4th streets. Our South Florida apartment residents can walk to Downtown, Las Olas Blvd. and The Riverfront for endless choices for shopping, dining and entertainment. And we are only minutes from Fort Lauderdale Beach. We are perfectly located near major freeways, providing easy access to surrounding downtown employment and an easy commute to major business centers via I-95 and I-595. Boasting incomparable amenities including a resort-style swimming pool; a two-story 24-hour fitness center with strength and cardio training zones; a yoga, spinning, and aerobic studio; landscaped courtyards with outdoor pool table, fireplace, bar and barbeque grill; and a private dog park.We offer 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, and 3 bedroom lofts and city flats with spacious floor plans. Our apartments feature designer kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, modern cabinetry and islands with pendant lighting, espresso hardwood flooring in living rooms and kitchens, vertical spa bathrooms with relaxing soaking tubs, walk-in rain showers, and private urban yards or spacious patios/balconies with gorgeous views. Our residents love coming home. Large dogs welcomed up to 100 lbs!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per application, $200 married couples
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250; admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per unit
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered Parking: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI Flagler Village have any available units?
AMLI Flagler Village has 27 units available starting at $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Flagler Village have?
Some of AMLI Flagler Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Flagler Village currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Flagler Village is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease Today & Receive 1 Month Free Plus Waived Deposit! Ask for details. -- Exp 7/31/20
Is AMLI Flagler Village pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Flagler Village is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Flagler Village offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Flagler Village offers parking.
Does AMLI Flagler Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Flagler Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Flagler Village have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Flagler Village has a pool.
Does AMLI Flagler Village have accessible units?
No, AMLI Flagler Village does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI Flagler Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Flagler Village has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for AMLI Flagler Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Port Royale
3101 Port Royale Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Vu New River
510 SE 5th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 BedroomsFort Lauderdale Apartments with Gym
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity