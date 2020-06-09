Amenities

Online leasing, pricing and 3D tours available. CALL for LIMITED TIME SPECIALS!AMLI Flagler Village is nestled in downtown Fort Lauderdale near Victoria Park, just off of North Federal Highway (US-1) between NE 5th and NE 4th streets. Our South Florida apartment residents can walk to Downtown, Las Olas Blvd. and The Riverfront for endless choices for shopping, dining and entertainment. And we are only minutes from Fort Lauderdale Beach. We are perfectly located near major freeways, providing easy access to surrounding downtown employment and an easy commute to major business centers via I-95 and I-595. Boasting incomparable amenities including a resort-style swimming pool; a two-story 24-hour fitness center with strength and cardio training zones; a yoga, spinning, and aerobic studio; landscaped courtyards with outdoor pool table, fireplace, bar and barbeque grill; and a private dog park.We offer 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, and 3 bedroom lofts and city flats with spacious floor plans. Our apartments feature designer kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, modern cabinetry and islands with pendant lighting, espresso hardwood flooring in living rooms and kitchens, vertical spa bathrooms with relaxing soaking tubs, walk-in rain showers, and private urban yards or spacious patios/balconies with gorgeous views. Our residents love coming home. Large dogs welcomed up to 100 lbs!