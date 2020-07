Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Fantastic apartment located in one of the best parts of Fort Lauderdale!!!



WATER AND ELECTRICITY ARE INCLUDE IN THE RENT.

This cozy, updated apartment consists of one bedroom and one bath, an open concept kitchen with a bar seating area, large walk-in closet in the bedroom. Carport parking is available plus space for a second car—on-site laundry. One small pet is welcome. Publix is around the corner and a few minutes to the downtown area and Las Olas.