72 Apartments for rent in Doral, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Doral apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s... Read Guide >
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,520
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
$
54 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,458
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
$
22 Units Available
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,666
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1331 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
26 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,540
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,463
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
282 Units Available
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,762
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,651
1364 sqft
Palmera features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and a host of amenities and interior features.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
31 Units Available
Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,585
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1086 sqft
We believe elevating where you live is about blending it seamlessly with how you live. We go to great lengths designing amenities and choosing locations that put everything within reach. Where you live, is where you come alive.
Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
34 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
35 Units Available
7 West Apartments
11325 NW 7th St, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1000 sqft
If you have an active lifestyle, you don't have to go far! Enjoy the nice South Florida weather by tanning on the sundeck or take a refreshing swim in one of the two large swimming pools located in the community.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
23 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
53 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,481
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,992
1268 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
13 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,666
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
54 Units Available
Coral Terrace
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,475
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1015 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments in a resort-style community situated near the University of Miami. Floor plans feature kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances and private balconies with beautiful views. Online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
$
13 Units Available
Douglas
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
1349 sqft
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
197 Units Available
West Miami
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,476
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
882 sqft
Soleste Alameda is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,728
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
19 Units Available
West Miami
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,687
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
18 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,504
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
University Park
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
$
7 Units Available
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,227
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
900 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
194 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Additional Amenities: * Shower * Monitored alarm * Quartz Counter Tops * Well beats fitness * Coffee/Cyber lounge * Gated Community Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
$
6 Units Available
International Gardens
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
830 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
9 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
Studio
$1,238
1171 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
1386 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1775 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
$
6 Units Available
International Gardens
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1099 sqft
Updated interiors with spacious, tiled kitchens, large screened balconies and walk-in closets. Central Miami location near the area's lakes. On-site pool and sundeck area. Lush, green lawns.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
47 Units Available
West Miami
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,535
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
933 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
City Guide for Doral, FL

"Florida, Florida, it's a tropical paradise / Florida, Florida, there's no more perfect place to retire from life" -Vic Chesnutt, "Florida"

Located in Miami-Dade County is the lovely suburb of Doral, home to some excellent resort facilities and even more excellent neighborhoods to call home. Doral is home to about 45,000 people, and it's one of the biggest cities in its county (and only getting bigger!). The growth makes sense, too, since Doral offers easy access and close proximity to so many amenities, including Miami's international airport, lovely beaches and tons of businesses, shops and recreational opportunities. If you're looking for somewhere near Miami where you can enjoy the best of the city's amenities but also escape and relax when you need to, then consider calling Doral home. With easy transportation and convenient access, it'll be a perfect place for anyone in the Miami area looking to settle down.

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Doral, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Doral apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Doral apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

