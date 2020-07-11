72 Apartments for rent in Doral, FL with move-in specials
"Florida, Florida, it's a tropical paradise / Florida, Florida, there's no more perfect place to retire from life" -Vic Chesnutt, "Florida"
Located in Miami-Dade County is the lovely suburb of Doral, home to some excellent resort facilities and even more excellent neighborhoods to call home. Doral is home to about 45,000 people, and it's one of the biggest cities in its county (and only getting bigger!). The growth makes sense, too, since Doral offers easy access and close proximity to so many amenities, including Miami's international airport, lovely beaches and tons of businesses, shops and recreational opportunities. If you're looking for somewhere near Miami where you can enjoy the best of the city's amenities but also escape and relax when you need to, then consider calling Doral home. With easy transportation and convenient access, it'll be a perfect place for anyone in the Miami area looking to settle down.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Doral apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Doral apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.