Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry ceiling fan stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking playground pool internet access new construction package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage bocce court community garden conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park internet cafe lobby pool table yoga

Palmera features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and a host of amenities and interior features. From modern kitchens and sleek finishes to a resort-inspired pool and beautiful outdoor spaces, there is so much to love at this brand new community. Located in Doral, Palmera is steps away from the best shopping, dining and entertainment in the area. Residents also have access to Lennar's 28,000 square foot Grand Central Clubhouse. Come enjoy your new home at Palmera!