Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool garage

Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room. Whether swimming, playing, or relaxing with friends and family, our thoroughly modern amenities are designed to help you enjoy the brighter side of life. Accessible to all our residents, making the most of our facilities is a walk in the park. Put simply, it’s a place where we smell the trees in the morning before we smell the coffee – where we can all be freer, greener, and healthier. And it’s right in the heart of Doral.