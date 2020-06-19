8100 S. Ibiza Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Unique 3/2.5 Pool Home with Full Pool Service and Lawn Care Included Located in Granada Villas - Dr. Phillips - Unique 3/2.5 Pool Home with Full Pool Service and Lawn Care Included Located in Granada Villas - Dr. Phillips will be Available Now! Granada Villas offers residents a tennis court and picnic area. This two-car garage home is in a prime location of Dr. Phillips. The home welcomes guest with an entertaining Mediterranean style entry way, and features a bright open plan with volume ceilings. Carpet in living areas and master, tile in the kitchen, and wood floors in additional 2 bedrooms. The living/dining room combination area features vaulted ceilings, fireplace and slider door access to the miniature Florida room, which leads to the pool area. Kitchen features plenty of countertop and storage space, double basin sink, recessed lighting and viewed to the pool area. The stunning master suite features slider doors providing a private entry way to the pool area, a large walk in closet, and a beautiful master bathroom with updated modern touches, a large soaking tub and separate glass walk-in shower. Relax at the end of a long week in the unique screen enclosed pool and spa area. Pets will be considered.



