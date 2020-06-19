All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Find more places like 8100 S. Ibiza Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doctor Phillips, FL
/
8100 S. Ibiza Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

8100 S. Ibiza Ct

8100 Ibiza Court South · (407) 855-0331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Doctor Phillips
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8100 Ibiza Court South, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8100 S. Ibiza Ct · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Unique 3/2.5 Pool Home with Full Pool Service and Lawn Care Included Located in Granada Villas - Dr. Phillips - Unique 3/2.5 Pool Home with Full Pool Service and Lawn Care Included Located in Granada Villas - Dr. Phillips will be Available Now! Granada Villas offers residents a tennis court and picnic area. This two-car garage home is in a prime location of Dr. Phillips. The home welcomes guest with an entertaining Mediterranean style entry way, and features a bright open plan with volume ceilings. Carpet in living areas and master, tile in the kitchen, and wood floors in additional 2 bedrooms. The living/dining room combination area features vaulted ceilings, fireplace and slider door access to the miniature Florida room, which leads to the pool area. Kitchen features plenty of countertop and storage space, double basin sink, recessed lighting and viewed to the pool area. The stunning master suite features slider doors providing a private entry way to the pool area, a large walk in closet, and a beautiful master bathroom with updated modern touches, a large soaking tub and separate glass walk-in shower. Relax at the end of a long week in the unique screen enclosed pool and spa area. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE5779453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8100 S. Ibiza Ct have any available units?
8100 S. Ibiza Ct has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8100 S. Ibiza Ct have?
Some of 8100 S. Ibiza Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8100 S. Ibiza Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8100 S. Ibiza Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8100 S. Ibiza Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8100 S. Ibiza Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8100 S. Ibiza Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8100 S. Ibiza Ct does offer parking.
Does 8100 S. Ibiza Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8100 S. Ibiza Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8100 S. Ibiza Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8100 S. Ibiza Ct has a pool.
Does 8100 S. Ibiza Ct have accessible units?
No, 8100 S. Ibiza Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8100 S. Ibiza Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8100 S. Ibiza Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8100 S. Ibiza Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8100 S. Ibiza Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8100 S. Ibiza Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Doctor Phillips 1 BedroomsDoctor Phillips 2 Bedrooms
Doctor Phillips 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDoctor Phillips Apartments with Pool
Doctor Phillips Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity