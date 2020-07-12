190 Apartments for rent in Doctor Phillips, FL with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Doctor Phillips apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
131 Units Available
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,487
751 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,487
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1195 sqft
Located off of Orlando’s famed “Restaurant Row” in the desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood, Lake House by Alta features more than just beautifully appointed homes. It offers a lifestyle of casual yet refined lakefront living.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8232 TIVOLI DRIVE
8232 Tivoli Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1973 sqft
A Rare find! breathtaking Lake views and meticulously maintained townhome! Perfectly located on a corner lot, in the luxury, award-winning community of Vizcaya, Dr. Phillips. This townhome has tons of charm and upgrades.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7734 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7734 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1169 sqft
Beautiful gated community 3 bedrooms 2 baths on the first floor. Located just off of Dr. Phillips and sand lake road, your minutes to the park, recreation, and Down Town Orlando.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8718 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE
8718 Southern Breeze Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,940
4373 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Spanish style one of a kind spectacular home located in the best gated community in Dr. Phillips. Home features 5 bedrooms with master bedroom in the first floor.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7309 Harlie Street Unit 3
7309 Harlie Street, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3163 sqft
STUNNING Two Story Home Located in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to this property located in the gated community of Phillips Cove! This gorgeous home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Brick paver driveway leading to 3 car garages.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7741 SUNDIAL LANE
7741 Sundial Lane, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1850 sqft
Welcome to this 3 bedroom plus bonus room that could be a nursery, work out room or office. 2.5 bathrooms. kitchen has been updated with stylish cabinets and solid surface counter tops with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8354 VIA ROSA
8354 Via Rosa, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2805 sqft
Vacant. Beautifully decorated 4 bedroom, 2 story home in guarded and gated Dr. Phillips community called Vizcaya. This furnished home features a gorgeous chefs kitchen with an island. Very comfortable living room with gas fireplace.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE
8760 Southern Breeze Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
4353 sqft
WALK TO COMMUNITY BOAT DOCK AND PARK. ENJOY THE FIREWORKS. FOR RENT $4950 INCLUDES LAWN, POOL CARE, TAX, HOA, OUTSIDE PEST CONTROL. OPTION TO BUY.. First, last and one-month security deposit required.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7829 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1169 sqft
Come see this Newly Renovated, Spacious 3/2 Condo in the heart of Dr. Phillips comes with new laminate flooring throughout and a 1-car attached garage. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms and comes with Washer and Dryer.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7420 CYPRESS GROVE ROAD
7420 Cypress Grove Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2000 sqft
MIGHT BE AVAILABLE A FEW WEEKS BEFORE SEPTEMBER. Fantastic lake front townhome in gated community in the heart of Dr. Phillips. This community is clean and quiet and has excellent schools . Walk to Restaurant Row and shops.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7550 HINSON STREET
7550 Hinson Street, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2650 sqft
This exclusive, very secure property is located in the heart of Dr. Phillips in guard gated high rise community of "Bay View Reserve".

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8266 VIA VERONA
8266 Via Verona, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1946 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhouse in Vizcaya, a guard gated community at Dr. Phillips. Tile roof, screened patio with no neighbor in the back plus a nice pond with fountain view.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Lake Hills
5968 VALERIAN BOULEVARD
5968 Valerian Boulevard, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1826 sqft
Very Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath house on quite street with lake view in Dr Phillips. This home has remodeled bathrooms and kitchen with breakfast bar and new stainless steel appliances, new laminate floors throughout, and newly textured ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of Doctor Phillips
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
157 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1331 sqft
Transform your life with inspired living in the heart of the International Corridor. Shorten your commute, enjoy luxury amenities, and relish leisurely activities in a private tranquil setting.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
79 Units Available
Fusion Orlando
7975 Canada Avenue, Orange County, FL
Studio
$1,295
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
925 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing staff to arrange a time to view one of our apartments.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Hill
9169 N Bay Blvd.
9169 North Bay Boulevard, Bay Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2351 sqft
Executive Home Available Now in North Bay Dr. Phillips - Unfurnished, beautifully updated, 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom split floor plan home in North Bay in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Florida Center
7580 Toscana Blvd #842
7580 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2030 sqft
Orlando: Gate Community - AVAILABLE NOW! TOP FLOOR! INCREDIBLE VIEWS! 2 bed/2 bath, plus a Den (could be used as a third bedroom but no closet in there) and a 1 Car Garage! We welcome room mates! Fabulous gated community featuring a clubhouse

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Florida Center
7516 TOSCANA BOULEVARD
7516 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
2085 sqft
Lake front !!! Located in the heart of Dr. Phillips in the exclusive gated Toscana community. Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath, 2085 sq. ft. like new luxury end unit condo.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8461 PIPPEN DRIVE
8461 Pippen Drive, Orange County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
4706 sqft
Don't miss out on this gorgeous 6 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in the Parkside subdivision! Enjoy this spacious 2 story home, featuring an open floor plan and FIRST FLOOR master suite! The huge kitchen with granite countertops, island & stainless

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Hill
5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE
5728 Bay Side Drive, Bay Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2621 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home. This community features tennis courts and the sought after Bay Hill golf course. This home is located close to attractions, international drive, restaurant row and much more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Florida Center
7500 TOSCANA BOULEVARD
7500 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
2085 sqft
THIS UNIT IS FOR SALE MLS #O5865788 AND FOR RENT w/OPTION TO BUY. END UNIT LUXURY LAKE VIEW CONDO W/BALCONY LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY. FULL VIEW OF SIDE AND BACK W/LOTS OF WINDOWS & LAKE VIEW FROM MASTER.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE
7648 Pointe Venezia Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, TROPICAL ESTATE HOME ON BIG SAND LAKE IN DR PHILLIPS. Panoramic lakefront views from this luxury home with large pool and private dock with boat/jet-ski lift on 1,000 acre crystal-clear ski-lake. Court-yard with secured entry & fountain.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sand Lake Hills
8401 Shady Glen Drive
8401 Shady Glen Drive, Orange County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
5/3 corner home with large yard in well established community Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/8401-shady-glen-dr-orlando-fl-32819-usa/e0f9033d-6dd6-4d43-986d-42e5086d56e4 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5864489)

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Hill
9241 Hidden Bay Lane
9241 Hidden Bay Lane, Bay Hill, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,850
4995 sqft
Immaculate South Bay Pool Custom Built Home on 1/3 Acre with Three Car Garage - Walking distance to World Class Bay Hill golf course, this home is ideal for living and entertaining.
City Guide for Doctor Phillips, FL

This upscale Orlando community derives its unusual name from Dr. Phillip Phillips, a Central Florida veritable jack-of-all-trades: citrus grower, philanthropist, and real estate mogul.

Packing more than 10,000 residents into its mere 4.8 square miles (of which nearly a third is water), Doctor Phillips in the Orlando area is one of the more desirable suburbs for residents and visitors alike. With large homes, fine dining along Restaurant Row, and great shopping options just minutes from downtown Orlando and area theme parks, Doctor Phillips is a great place to stay for a season or a lifetime. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Doctor Phillips, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Doctor Phillips apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

