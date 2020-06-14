/
1 bedroom apartments
123 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Doctor Phillips, FL
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
42 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
741 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
164 Units Available
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place, Doctor Phillips, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
891 sqft
Located off of Orlando’s famed “Restaurant Row” in the desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood, Lake House by Alta features more than just beautifully appointed homes. It offers a lifestyle of casual yet refined lakefront living.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8915 Latrec Ave 2104
8915 Latrec Avenue, Doctor Phillips, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
671 sqft
8915 Latrec Ave 2104 Available 07/01/20 Awesome location in the Dr. Phillips Area - Very clean and safe community! It is a really cute and cozy 1 bedroom apartment. Centrally located near Attractions, Restaurants and I-drive.
Results within 1 mile of Doctor Phillips
Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
159 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
Transform your life with inspired living in the heart of the International Corridor. Shorten your commute, enjoy luxury amenities, and relish leisurely activities in a private tranquil setting.
Results within 5 miles of Doctor Phillips
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
761 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
36 Units Available
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,168
958 sqft
A beautiful community with luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with a Mediterranean flair.We invite you to transport yourself to an upgraded level of luxury right at your front door.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
34 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$992
709 sqft
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Kirkman North
22 Units Available
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,153
738 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Kirkman North
18 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
777 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. On-site tennis court, covered heated spa, baby room,and grilling area. Car care center provided. Cinema room available. Security access in place. Garages available for residents.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
782 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Metro West
34 Units Available
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
993 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Park Central
19 Units Available
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
762 sqft
Millenia 700 offers luxurious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in gorgeous Orlando, FL.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$993
683 sqft
Apartments have fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens and unique floor plans. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool and two lighted tennis courts. Easy access to I-4 is great for commuters.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,051
681 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Bryan. Recently remodeled units with a fireplace, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Fantastic on-site amenities include a volleyball and tennis court, sauna, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
19 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,177
753 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
60 Units Available
Veere Apartments
10000 Palma Linda Way, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,446
733 sqft
Move in to a brand new, clean apartment with ONE MONTH FREE on ALL one bedrooms and The two bedroom Evert floor plan! App & Admin fees are only $99. Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
65 Units Available
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
733 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
685 sqft
Beautiful luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Grounds amenities include business center, pool, clubhouse and landscaped courtyard. Ideal location, near downtown Orlando attractions including SeaWorld and Universal Studios.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Florida Center North
21 Units Available
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
771 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Metro West
19 Units Available
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
861 sqft
Great location alongside Turkey Lake and close to Veranda Park. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features a 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, and bike storage.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Millenia
49 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
891 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
37 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
706 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Metro West
38 Units Available
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$949
787 sqft
Prime MetroWest neighborhood location close to Valencia College, Universal Studios and I-4, Hwy 408 and Florida's Turnpike. Luxury apartment homes with in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Millenia
21 Units Available
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
744 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
