apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:44 AM
264 Apartments for rent in Doctor Phillips, FL with pool
$
41 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,101
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,238
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1224 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
$
131 Units Available
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,487
751 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,487
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1195 sqft
Located off of Orlando’s famed “Restaurant Row” in the desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood, Lake House by Alta features more than just beautifully appointed homes. It offers a lifestyle of casual yet refined lakefront living.
1 Unit Available
8915 Latrec Ave 2104
8915 Latrec Avenue, Doctor Phillips, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
671 sqft
Awesome location in the Dr. Phillips Area - Very clean and safe community! It is a really cute and cozy 1 bedroom apartment. Centrally located near Attractions, Restaurants and I-drive. This move in ready condo is a 1st floor unit.
1 Unit Available
8232 TIVOLI DRIVE
8232 Tivoli Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1973 sqft
A Rare find! breathtaking Lake views and meticulously maintained townhome! Perfectly located on a corner lot, in the luxury, award-winning community of Vizcaya, Dr. Phillips. This townhome has tons of charm and upgrades.
1 Unit Available
7841 Sugar Bend Drive
7841 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1075 sqft
7841 Sugar Bend Drive - 7841SBD Available 09/05/20 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN DR. PHILLIPS - SANCTUARY AT BAY HILL CONDOS is nestled in the larger area of Southwest Orlando, known as Dr. Phillips. Dr.
1 Unit Available
7524 Sugar Bend Drive
7524 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1075 sqft
7524 Sugar Bend Drive - 7524 SBD Available 09/05/20 TWO BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO AVAILABLE AT SANCTUARY AT BAY HILL FOR RENT - THIS CONDO IS AVAILABLE THE FIRST WEEK IN SEPTEMBER 2016.
1 Unit Available
8718 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE
8718 Southern Breeze Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,940
4373 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Spanish style one of a kind spectacular home located in the best gated community in Dr. Phillips. Home features 5 bedrooms with master bedroom in the first floor.
1 Unit Available
7309 Harlie Street Unit 3
7309 Harlie Street, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3163 sqft
STUNNING Two Story Home Located in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to this property located in the gated community of Phillips Cove! This gorgeous home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Brick paver driveway leading to 3 car garages.
1 Unit Available
8354 VIA ROSA
8354 Via Rosa, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2805 sqft
Vacant. Beautifully decorated 4 bedroom, 2 story home in guarded and gated Dr. Phillips community called Vizcaya. This furnished home features a gorgeous chefs kitchen with an island. Very comfortable living room with gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE
8760 Southern Breeze Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
4353 sqft
WALK TO COMMUNITY BOAT DOCK AND PARK. ENJOY THE FIREWORKS. FOR RENT $4950 INCLUDES LAWN, POOL CARE, TAX, HOA, OUTSIDE PEST CONTROL. OPTION TO BUY.. First, last and one-month security deposit required.
1 Unit Available
7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7829 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1169 sqft
Come see this Newly Renovated, Spacious 3/2 Condo in the heart of Dr. Phillips comes with new laminate flooring throughout and a 1-car attached garage. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms and comes with Washer and Dryer.
1 Unit Available
7420 CYPRESS GROVE ROAD
7420 Cypress Grove Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2000 sqft
MIGHT BE AVAILABLE A FEW WEEKS BEFORE SEPTEMBER. Fantastic lake front townhome in gated community in the heart of Dr. Phillips. This community is clean and quiet and has excellent schools . Walk to Restaurant Row and shops.
1 Unit Available
7550 HINSON STREET
7550 Hinson Street, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2650 sqft
This exclusive, very secure property is located in the heart of Dr. Phillips in guard gated high rise community of "Bay View Reserve".
1 Unit Available
8266 VIA VERONA
8266 Via Verona, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1946 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhouse in Vizcaya, a guard gated community at Dr. Phillips. Tile roof, screened patio with no neighbor in the back plus a nice pond with fountain view.
Results within 1 mile of Doctor Phillips
$
157 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1331 sqft
Transform your life with inspired living in the heart of the International Corridor. Shorten your commute, enjoy luxury amenities, and relish leisurely activities in a private tranquil setting.
79 Units Available
Fusion Orlando
7975 Canada Avenue, Orange County, FL
Studio
$1,295
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
925 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing staff to arrange a time to view one of our apartments.
1 Unit Available
Florida Center
7580 Toscana Blvd #842
7580 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2030 sqft
Orlando: Gate Community - AVAILABLE NOW! TOP FLOOR! INCREDIBLE VIEWS! 2 bed/2 bath, plus a Den (could be used as a third bedroom but no closet in there) and a 1 Car Garage! We welcome room mates! Fabulous gated community featuring a clubhouse
1 Unit Available
7605 PISSARRO DRIVE
7605 Pissarro Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1193 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Move in ready 3rd floor condo located in the highly desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood. Neutral colors. Complete with indoor, full size washer and dryer. Nice pond view from screened in patio. Tile throughout.
1 Unit Available
Florida Center
7500 TOSCANA BOULEVARD
7500 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
2085 sqft
THIS UNIT IS FOR SALE MLS #O5865788 AND FOR RENT w/OPTION TO BUY. END UNIT LUXURY LAKE VIEW CONDO W/BALCONY LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY. FULL VIEW OF SIDE AND BACK W/LOTS OF WINDOWS & LAKE VIEW FROM MASTER.
1 Unit Available
7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE
7648 Pointe Venezia Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, TROPICAL ESTATE HOME ON BIG SAND LAKE IN DR PHILLIPS. Panoramic lakefront views from this luxury home with large pool and private dock with boat/jet-ski lift on 1,000 acre crystal-clear ski-lake. Court-yard with secured entry & fountain.
1 Unit Available
Bay Hill
9241 Hidden Bay Lane
9241 Hidden Bay Lane, Bay Hill, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,850
4995 sqft
Immaculate South Bay Pool Custom Built Home on 1/3 Acre with Three Car Garage - Walking distance to World Class Bay Hill golf course, this home is ideal for living and entertaining.
1 Unit Available
Florida Center
7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD
7532 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
2030 sqft
Extremely gorgeous and very spacious a lake view Condo, 2 bedrooms 2 baths plus Den located in the premier Dr. Phillips.
1 Unit Available
5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE
5614 Craindale Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2739 sqft
The house is located in the sought after community of Bay Park in the A-rated Dr. Phillips school district. This lovely home sits on a lot backing a private parklike setting.
1 Unit Available
10419 BISSELL ST
10419 Bissell Street, Orange County, FL
7 Bedrooms
$4,095
5253 sqft
Executive home in Parkside - Two story executive home in Parkside. This beautiful home features spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded granite counter tops, custom back splash and eat in breakfast nook.
