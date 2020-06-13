Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 PM

138 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Doctor Phillips, FL

Finding an apartment in Doctor Phillips that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
42 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,343
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1224 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
164 Units Available
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,487
751 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1195 sqft
Located off of Orlando’s famed “Restaurant Row” in the desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood, Lake House by Alta features more than just beautifully appointed homes. It offers a lifestyle of casual yet refined lakefront living.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8915 Latrec Ave 2104
8915 Latrec Avenue, Doctor Phillips, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
671 sqft
8915 Latrec Ave 2104 Available 07/01/20 Awesome location in the Dr. Phillips Area - Very clean and safe community! It is a really cute and cozy 1 bedroom apartment. Centrally located near Attractions, Restaurants and I-drive.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8124 Via Rosa
8124 Via Rosa, Doctor Phillips, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4311 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5694740)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7309 Harlie Street Unit 3
7309 Harlie Street, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3163 sqft
7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 Available 07/10/20 STUNNING Two Story Home Located in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to this property located in the gated community of Phillips Cove! This gorgeous home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8100 S. Ibiza Ct
8100 Ibiza Court South, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1950 sqft
Unique 3/2.5 Pool Home with Full Pool Service and Lawn Care Included Located in Granada Villas - Dr. Phillips - Unique 3/2.5 Pool Home with Full Pool Service and Lawn Care Included Located in Granada Villas - Dr.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8745 The Esplanade Apt 1
8745 The Esplanade, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2861 sqft
LUXURY CONDO WITH HUGE LAKEFRONT CORNER GROUND UNIT. Guard gated community in Dr. Phillips.

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
10009 N Fulton Ct
10009 North Fulton Court, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2163 sqft
This stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bath residence boasting soaring ceilings is located in the sought-after community of Sand Lake Point in Dr. Phillips. The Tree-lined streets lead you to where this home is located.
Results within 1 mile of Doctor Phillips
Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
159 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1331 sqft
Transform your life with inspired living in the heart of the International Corridor. Shorten your commute, enjoy luxury amenities, and relish leisurely activities in a private tranquil setting.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
79 Units Available
Fusion Orlando
7975 Canada Avenue, Orange County, FL
Studio
$1,295
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
925 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing staff to arrange a time to view one of our apartments.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bay Hill
1 Unit Available
9241 Hidden Bay Lane
9241 Hidden Bay Lane, Bay Hill, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,850
4995 sqft
Immaculate South Bay Pool Custom Built Home on 1/3 Acre with Three Car Garage - Walking distance to World Class Bay Hill golf course, this home is ideal for living and entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bay Hill
1 Unit Available
8011 CHIANTI DRIVE
8011 Chianti Drive, Bay Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1672 sqft
It's the location. Jewel of a home right in the middle of Dr Phillips area. Move in ready home in the Bay lakes community. A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, fireplace, living room, dining room, family room, plenty of space to find some of your own.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
10419 BISSELL ST
10419 Bissell Street, Orange County, FL
7 Bedrooms
$4,095
5253 sqft
Executive home in Parkside - Two story executive home in Parkside. This beautiful home features spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded granite counter tops, custom back splash and eat in breakfast nook.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10136 CANOPY TREE COURT
10136 Canopy Tree Court, Orange County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
3117 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home located in the Prestigious Dr.
Results within 5 miles of Doctor Phillips
Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
Millenia
50 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
38 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
25 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1274 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
$
Americana
13 Units Available
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your perfect home at The Caden at East Mil, with freshly upgraded interiors and exceptional access to everything you love about Orlando. Our team is dedicated to serving you with professional maintenance and curated community events.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
26 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,171
697 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1141 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1426 sqft
There’s a home waiting for you at ZEN! This luxurious midrise apartment community features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, located near the Grand Cypress Golf Course.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
36 Units Available
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,172
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,803
1432 sqft
A beautiful community with luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with a Mediterranean flair.We invite you to transport yourself to an upgraded level of luxury right at your front door.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
65 Units Available
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1642 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
33 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$996
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1189 sqft
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
City Guide for Doctor Phillips, FL

This upscale Orlando community derives its unusual name from Dr. Phillip Phillips, a Central Florida veritable jack-of-all-trades: citrus grower, philanthropist, and real estate mogul.

Packing more than 10,000 residents into its mere 4.8 square miles (of which nearly a third is water), Doctor Phillips in the Orlando area is one of the more desirable suburbs for residents and visitors alike. With large homes, fine dining along Restaurant Row, and great shopping options just minutes from downtown Orlando and area theme parks, Doctor Phillips is a great place to stay for a season or a lifetime. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Doctor Phillips, FL

Finding an apartment in Doctor Phillips that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

