138 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Doctor Phillips, FL
1 of 12
1 of 43
1 of 9
1 of 26
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 24
1 of 22
1 of 38
1 of 19
1 of 21
1 of 16
1 of 38
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 24
1 of 14
1 of 23
1 of 22
1 of 48
1 of 22
1 of 37
1 of 20
This upscale Orlando community derives its unusual name from Dr. Phillip Phillips, a Central Florida veritable jack-of-all-trades: citrus grower, philanthropist, and real estate mogul.
Packing more than 10,000 residents into its mere 4.8 square miles (of which nearly a third is water), Doctor Phillips in the Orlando area is one of the more desirable suburbs for residents and visitors alike. With large homes, fine dining along Restaurant Row, and great shopping options just minutes from downtown Orlando and area theme parks, Doctor Phillips is a great place to stay for a season or a lifetime. See more
Finding an apartment in Doctor Phillips that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.