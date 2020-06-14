Apartment List
180 Apartments for rent in Doctor Phillips, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Doctor Phillips renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
164 Units Available
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,487
751 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1195 sqft
Located off of Orlando’s famed “Restaurant Row” in the desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood, Lake House by Alta features more than just beautifully appointed homes. It offers a lifestyle of casual yet refined lakefront living.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8745 The Esplanade Apt 1
8745 The Esplanade, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2861 sqft
LUXURY CONDO WITH HUGE LAKEFRONT CORNER GROUND UNIT. Guard gated community in Dr. Phillips.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8915 Latrec Ave 2104
8915 Latrec Avenue, Doctor Phillips, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
671 sqft
8915 Latrec Ave 2104 Available 07/01/20 Awesome location in the Dr. Phillips Area - Very clean and safe community! It is a really cute and cozy 1 bedroom apartment. Centrally located near Attractions, Restaurants and I-drive.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
7746 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7746 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
We are minutes away from Universal Studios, I-4, your shopping plazas and restaurants located on International drive. The community itself is private with plenty of trees, located near the best public schools in Orange County.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7829 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1169 sqft
Come see this Newly Renovated, Spacious 3/2 Condo in the heart of Dr. Phillips comes with new laminate flooring throughout and a 1-car attached garage. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms and comes with Washer and Dryer.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
7420 CYPRESS GROVE ROAD
7420 Cypress Grove Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2000 sqft
MIGHT BE AVAILABLE A FEW WEEKS BEFORE SEPTEMBER. Fantastic lake front townhome in gated community in the heart of Dr. Phillips. This community is clean and quiet and has excellent schools . Walk to Restaurant Row and shops.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD
8506 St. Marino Boulevard, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2660 sqft
Great location! Close to everything! Beautiful pool home in the award-winning, gated community of Vizcaya, in the heart of Dr. Phillips! Gorgeous Lake views from the living room, master bedroom, and pool area.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
7550 HINSON STREET
7550 Hinson Street, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2650 sqft
This exclusive, very secure property is located in the heart of Dr. Phillips in guard gated high rise community of "Bay View Reserve".

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
7914 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD
7914 Sandpoint Boulevard, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1668 sqft
Gated Community of Sandpointe Townhouses. Two story with Three Bedrooms, Three Baths plus den, One bedroom and bath on first floor. Formal dining room and living area. Kitchen with breakfast nook, glass door to courtyard.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
7864 SUGAR VIEW COURT
7864 Sugar View Court, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1169 sqft
We are minutes away from Universal Studios, I-4, shopping plazas and restaurants located on Sandlake and International drive. The community itself is private with plenty of trees, located near the best public schools in Orange County.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8266 VIA VERONA
8266 Via Verona, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1946 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhouse in Vizcaya, a guard gated community at Dr. Phillips. Tile roof, screened patio with no neighbor in the back plus a nice pond with fountain view.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8749 THE ESPLANADE
8749 The Esplanade, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2549 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Preferred corner unit with panoramic view of Big Sand Lake. Enjoy the balcony for coffee, dinners, sunsets and fireworks. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, extended serving breakfast bar and built-in pantry.
Results within 1 mile of Doctor Phillips
Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
159 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1331 sqft
Transform your life with inspired living in the heart of the International Corridor. Shorten your commute, enjoy luxury amenities, and relish leisurely activities in a private tranquil setting.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
79 Units Available
Fusion Orlando
7975 Canada Avenue, Orange County, FL
Studio
$1,295
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
925 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing staff to arrange a time to view one of our apartments.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Florida Center
1 Unit Available
7580 Toscana Blvd #842
7580 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2030 sqft
Orlando: Gate Community - AVAILABLE NOW! 2 bed/2 bath, plus a Den and a 1 Car Garage - 5th Floor! Fabulous gated community featuring a clubhouse with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Many upgrades were put into this condo...

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Florida Center
1 Unit Available
7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD
7532 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
2030 sqft
Extremely gorgeous and very spacious a lake view Condo, 2 bedrooms 2 baths plus Den located in the premier Dr. Phillips.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
7605 PISSARRO DRIVE
7605 Pissarro Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1193 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Move in ready 3rd floor condo located in the highly desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood. Neutral colors. Complete with indoor, full size washer and dryer. Nice pond view from screened in patio. Tile throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Florida Center
1 Unit Available
6849 DOLCE STREET
6849 Dolce Street, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3015 sqft
Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3 and 1/2 bath home available for rent in a gated community in the heart of Dr. Phillips.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
10136 CANOPY TREE COURT
10136 Canopy Tree Court, Orange County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
3117 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home located in the Prestigious Dr.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Florida Center
1 Unit Available
7588 TOSCANA BOULEVARD
7588 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2030 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom Condo with Balcony and garage. located in the heart of Dr. Phillips. Gated community!!! LOTS of Windows and Lake view from Maters Bedroom and Family Room.
Results within 5 miles of Doctor Phillips
Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
25 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1274 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Windermere
39 Units Available
Citra at Windermere
523 Main St, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1409 sqft
Located within walking distance of restaurants, fitness clubs, shopping and public transportation. Three-story buildings with distinctive one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balconies. Small pets welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
Metro West
27 Units Available
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1500 sqft
Metro West Village and Turkey Lake are both within walking distance of this property. Units have been recently renovated. Impressive amenities include a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym in this pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
35 Units Available
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,215
722 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1230 sqft
A luxury lifestyle community a few minutes from Downtown Orlando. Apartments offer Minka Lavery pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. On-site fitness center, lounge, zero-entry lap pool, and pet spa.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Doctor Phillips, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Doctor Phillips renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

