3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
203 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Doctor Phillips, FL
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
42 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,323
1490 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
165 Units Available
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1351 sqft
Located off of Orlando’s famed “Restaurant Row” in the desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood, Lake House by Alta features more than just beautifully appointed homes. It offers a lifestyle of casual yet refined lakefront living.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7309 Harlie Street Unit 3
7309 Harlie Street, Doctor Phillips, FL
7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 Available 07/10/20 STUNNING Two Story Home Located in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to this property located in the gated community of Phillips Cove! This gorgeous home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8100 S. Ibiza Ct
8100 Ibiza Court South, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1950 sqft
8100 S. Ibiza Ct Available 06/19/20 Unique 3/2.5 Pool Home with Full Pool Service and Lawn Care Included Located in Granada Villas - Dr. Phillips - Unique 3/2.5 Pool Home with Full Pool Service and Lawn Care Included Located in Granada Villas - Dr.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8124 Via Rosa
8124 Via Rosa, Doctor Phillips, FL
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5694740)
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8745 The Esplanade Apt 1
8745 The Esplanade, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2819 sqft
LUXURY CONDO WITH HUGE LAKEFRONT CORNER GROUND UNIT. Guard gated community in Dr. Phillips.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7829 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1169 sqft
Come see this Newly Renovated, Spacious 3/2 Condo in the heart of Dr. Phillips comes with new laminate flooring throughout and a 1-car attached garage. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms and comes with Washer and Dryer.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
10009 N FULTON COURT
10009 North Fulton Court, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2163 sqft
This stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bath residence boasting soaring ceilings is located in the sought-after community of Sand Lake Point in Dr. Phillips. The Tree-lined streets lead you to where this home is located.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7420 CYPRESS GROVE ROAD
7420 Cypress Grove Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2000 sqft
MIGHT BE AVAILABLE A FEW WEEKS BEFORE SEPTEMBER. Fantastic lake front townhome in gated community in the heart of Dr. Phillips. This community is clean and quiet and has excellent schools . Walk to Restaurant Row and shops.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD
8506 St. Marino Boulevard, Doctor Phillips, FL
Great location! Close to everything! Beautiful pool home in the award-winning, gated community of Vizcaya, in the heart of Dr. Phillips! Gorgeous Lake views from the living room, master bedroom, and pool area.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7716 WINDBREAK ROAD
7716 Windbreak Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1648 sqft
Updated townhouse in the gated community of Sandpointe in Dr. Phillips. Master bedroom has laminate flooring and is located on the ground floor. The 2 other bedrooms are carpeted and are on the second floor. Living areas are tiled.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7550 HINSON STREET
7550 Hinson Street, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2650 sqft
This exclusive, very secure property is located in the heart of Dr. Phillips in guard gated high rise community of "Bay View Reserve".
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7914 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD
7914 Sandpoint Boulevard, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1668 sqft
Gated Community of Sandpointe Townhouses. Two story with Three Bedrooms, Three Baths plus den, One bedroom and bath on first floor. Formal dining room and living area. Kitchen with breakfast nook, glass door to courtyard.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8190 VIA VITTORIA WAY
8190 Via Vittoria Way, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
3246 sqft
This beautiful house sits in the heart of Dr.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7864 SUGAR VIEW COURT
7864 Sugar View Court, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1169 sqft
We are minutes away from Universal Studios, I-4, shopping plazas and restaurants located on Sandlake and International drive. The community itself is private with plenty of trees, located near the best public schools in Orange County.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8266 VIA VERONA
8266 Via Verona, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1946 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhouse in Vizcaya, a guard gated community at Dr. Phillips. Tile roof, screened patio with no neighbor in the back plus a nice pond with fountain view.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8749 THE ESPLANADE
8749 The Esplanade, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2549 sqft
Preferred corner unit with panoramic view of Big Sand Lake. Enjoy the balcony for coffee, dinners, sunsets and fireworks. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, extended serving breakfast bar and built-in pantry.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Sand Lake Hills
1 Unit Available
5968 VALERIAN BOULEVARD
5968 Valerian Boulevard, Doctor Phillips, FL
Very Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath house on quite street with lake view in Dr Phillips. This home has remodeled bathrooms and kitchen with breakfast bar and new stainless steel appliances, new laminate floors throughout, and newly textured ceilings.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7734 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7734 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1169 sqft
Beautiful gated community 3 bedrooms 2 baths on the first floor. Located just off of Dr. Phillips and sand lake road, your minutes to the park, recreation, and Down Town Orlando.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8942 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE
8942 Heritage Bay Circle, Doctor Phillips, FL
FOR LEASE. No carpet in the house. Wood floors and tile. Landlord pays pool and lawn care, HOA fees and taxes. 24 Hour gated and guarded Phillips Landing community. Large screened pool with fountain. 18x15 bonus room/theater.
Results within 1 mile of Doctor Phillips
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
159 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1331 sqft
Transform your life with inspired living in the heart of the International Corridor. Shorten your commute, enjoy luxury amenities, and relish leisurely activities in a private tranquil setting.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Hill
1 Unit Available
9241 Hidden Bay Lane
9241 Hidden Bay Lane, Bay Hill, FL
Immaculate South Bay Pool Custom Built Home on 1/3 Acre with Three Car Garage - Walking distance to World Class Bay Hill golf course, this home is ideal for living and entertaining.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Hill
1 Unit Available
9169 N Bay Blvd.
9169 North Bay Boulevard, Bay Hill, FL
Executive Home Available Now in North Bay Dr. Phillips - Unfurnished, beautifully updated, 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom split floor plan home in North Bay in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
10842 Woodchase Circle
10842 Woodchase Circle, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1847 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home located in Avalon of Turtle Creek in the Dr. Phillips area. Guarded gate and HOA takes care of the front yard lawn maintenance.
