180 Apartments for rent in Doctor Phillips, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >
42 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,343
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1224 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
$
165 Units Available
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,487
751 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1195 sqft
Located off of Orlando’s famed “Restaurant Row” in the desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood, Lake House by Alta features more than just beautifully appointed homes. It offers a lifestyle of casual yet refined lakefront living.

1 Unit Available
10009 N Fulton Ct
10009 North Fulton Court, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2163 sqft
This stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bath residence boasting soaring ceilings is located in the sought-after community of Sand Lake Point in Dr. Phillips. The Tree-lined streets lead you to where this home is located.

1 Unit Available
7309 Harlie Street Unit 3
7309 Harlie Street, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3163 sqft
7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 Available 07/10/20 STUNNING Two Story Home Located in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to this property located in the gated community of Phillips Cove! This gorgeous home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths.

1 Unit Available
8745 The Esplanade Apt 1
8745 The Esplanade, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2861 sqft
LUXURY CONDO WITH HUGE LAKEFRONT CORNER GROUND UNIT. Guard gated community in Dr. Phillips.

1 Unit Available
7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7829 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1169 sqft
Come see this Newly Renovated, Spacious 3/2 Condo in the heart of Dr. Phillips comes with new laminate flooring throughout and a 1-car attached garage. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms and comes with Washer and Dryer.

1 Unit Available
7420 CYPRESS GROVE ROAD
7420 Cypress Grove Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2000 sqft
MIGHT BE AVAILABLE A FEW WEEKS BEFORE SEPTEMBER. Fantastic lake front townhome in gated community in the heart of Dr. Phillips. This community is clean and quiet and has excellent schools . Walk to Restaurant Row and shops.

1 Unit Available
7550 HINSON STREET
7550 Hinson Street, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2650 sqft
This exclusive, very secure property is located in the heart of Dr. Phillips in guard gated high rise community of "Bay View Reserve".

1 Unit Available
8266 VIA VERONA
8266 Via Verona, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1946 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhouse in Vizcaya, a guard gated community at Dr. Phillips. Tile roof, screened patio with no neighbor in the back plus a nice pond with fountain view.

1 Unit Available
8749 THE ESPLANADE
8749 The Esplanade, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2549 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Preferred corner unit with panoramic view of Big Sand Lake. Enjoy the balcony for coffee, dinners, sunsets and fireworks. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, extended serving breakfast bar and built-in pantry.
79 Units Available
Fusion Orlando
7975 Canada Avenue, Orange County, FL
Studio
$1,295
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
925 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing staff to arrange a time to view one of our apartments.
159 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1331 sqft
Transform your life with inspired living in the heart of the International Corridor. Shorten your commute, enjoy luxury amenities, and relish leisurely activities in a private tranquil setting.

1 Unit Available
10842 Woodchase Circle
10842 Woodchase Circle, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1847 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home located in Avalon of Turtle Creek in the Dr. Phillips area. Guarded gate and HOA takes care of the front yard lawn maintenance.

Bay Hill
1 Unit Available
9241 Hidden Bay Lane
9241 Hidden Bay Lane, Bay Hill, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,850
4995 sqft
Immaculate South Bay Pool Custom Built Home on 1/3 Acre with Three Car Garage - Walking distance to World Class Bay Hill golf course, this home is ideal for living and entertaining.

Bay Hill
1 Unit Available
9169 N Bay Blvd.
9169 North Bay Boulevard, Bay Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2351 sqft
Executive Home Available Now in North Bay Dr. Phillips - Unfurnished, beautifully updated, 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom split floor plan home in North Bay in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando.

Florida Center
1 Unit Available
7580 Toscana Blvd #842
7580 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2030 sqft
Orlando: Gate Community - AVAILABLE NOW! 2 bed/2 bath, plus a Den and a 1 Car Garage - 5th Floor! Fabulous gated community featuring a clubhouse with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Many upgrades were put into this condo...

Florida Center
1 Unit Available
7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD
7532 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
2030 sqft
Extremely gorgeous and very spacious a lake view Condo, 2 bedrooms 2 baths plus Den located in the premier Dr. Phillips.

Florida Center
1 Unit Available
7500 TOSCANA BOULEVARD
7500 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
2030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Renovated condo. Gorgeous and large 2 bedroom/ 2 bath with a den. Located in the desirable Toscana community in Dr. Phillips. Home boasts 2 large balconies, one with partial view of Spring Lake.

1 Unit Available
7605 PISSARRO DRIVE
7605 Pissarro Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1193 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Move in ready 3rd floor condo located in the highly desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood. Neutral colors. Complete with indoor, full size washer and dryer. Nice pond view from screened in patio. Tile throughout.

1 Unit Available
7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE
7648 Pointe Venezia Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, TROPICAL ESTATE HOME ON BIG SAND LAKE IN DR PHILLIPS. Panoramic lakefront views from this luxury home with large pool and private dock with boat/jet-ski lift on 1,000 acre crystal-clear ski-lake. Court-yard with secured entry & fountain.

1 Unit Available
10419 BISSELL ST
10419 Bissell Street, Orange County, FL
7 Bedrooms
$4,095
5253 sqft
Executive home in Parkside - Two story executive home in Parkside. This beautiful home features spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded granite counter tops, custom back splash and eat in breakfast nook.

Florida Center
1 Unit Available
7588 TOSCANA BOULEVARD
7588 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2030 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom Condo with Balcony and garage. located in the heart of Dr. Phillips. Gated community!!! LOTS of Windows and Lake view from Maters Bedroom and Family Room.
Windermere
39 Units Available
Citra at Windermere
523 Main St, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1409 sqft
Located within walking distance of restaurants, fitness clubs, shopping and public transportation. Three-story buildings with distinctive one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balconies. Small pets welcome.
Americana
11 Units Available
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your perfect home at The Caden at East Mil, with freshly upgraded interiors and exceptional access to everything you love about Orlando. Our team is dedicated to serving you with professional maintenance and curated community events.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Doctor Phillips, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Doctor Phillips renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

