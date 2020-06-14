166 Apartments for rent in Doctor Phillips, FL with garage

This upscale Orlando community derives its unusual name from Dr. Phillip Phillips, a Central Florida veritable jack-of-all-trades: citrus grower, philanthropist, and real estate mogul.

Packing more than 10,000 residents into its mere 4.8 square miles (of which nearly a third is water), Doctor Phillips in the Orlando area is one of the more desirable suburbs for residents and visitors alike. With large homes, fine dining along Restaurant Row, and great shopping options just minutes from downtown Orlando and area theme parks, Doctor Phillips is a great place to stay for a season or a lifetime. See more