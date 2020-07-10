/
apartments with washer dryer
189 Apartments for rent in Doctor Phillips, FL with washer-dryer
42 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,177
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,238
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1224 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
133 Units Available
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,487
751 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1195 sqft
Located off of Orlando’s famed “Restaurant Row” in the desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood, Lake House by Alta features more than just beautifully appointed homes. It offers a lifestyle of casual yet refined lakefront living.
1 Unit Available
7734 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7734 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1169 sqft
Beautiful gated community 3 bedrooms 2 baths on the first floor. Located just off of Dr. Phillips and sand lake road, your minutes to the park, recreation, and Down Town Orlando.
1 Unit Available
7524 Sugar Bend Drive
7524 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1075 sqft
7524 Sugar Bend Drive - 7524 SBD Available 09/05/20 TWO BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO AVAILABLE AT SANCTUARY AT BAY HILL FOR RENT - THIS CONDO IS AVAILABLE THE FIRST WEEK IN SEPTEMBER 2016.
1 Unit Available
8354 VIA ROSA
8354 Via Rosa, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2805 sqft
Vacant. Beautifully decorated 4 bedroom, 2 story home in guarded and gated Dr. Phillips community called Vizcaya. This furnished home features a gorgeous chefs kitchen with an island. Very comfortable living room with gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7829 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1169 sqft
Come see this Newly Renovated, Spacious 3/2 Condo in the heart of Dr. Phillips comes with new laminate flooring throughout and a 1-car attached garage. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms and comes with Washer and Dryer.
1 Unit Available
7420 CYPRESS GROVE ROAD
7420 Cypress Grove Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2000 sqft
MIGHT BE AVAILABLE A FEW WEEKS BEFORE SEPTEMBER. Fantastic lake front townhome in gated community in the heart of Dr. Phillips. This community is clean and quiet and has excellent schools . Walk to Restaurant Row and shops.
1 Unit Available
7550 HINSON STREET
7550 Hinson Street, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2650 sqft
This exclusive, very secure property is located in the heart of Dr. Phillips in guard gated high rise community of "Bay View Reserve".
1 Unit Available
8266 VIA VERONA
8266 Via Verona, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1946 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhouse in Vizcaya, a guard gated community at Dr. Phillips. Tile roof, screened patio with no neighbor in the back plus a nice pond with fountain view.
Results within 1 mile of Doctor Phillips
1 Unit Available
Bay Hill
9169 N Bay Blvd.
9169 North Bay Boulevard, Bay Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2351 sqft
Executive Home Available Now in North Bay Dr. Phillips - Unfurnished, beautifully updated, 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom split floor plan home in North Bay in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando.
1 Unit Available
Florida Center
7580 Toscana Blvd #842
7580 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2030 sqft
Orlando: Gate Community - AVAILABLE NOW! TOP FLOOR! INCREDIBLE VIEWS! 2 bed/2 bath, plus a Den (could be used as a third bedroom but no closet in there) and a 1 Car Garage! We welcome room mates! Fabulous gated community featuring a clubhouse
1 Unit Available
8461 PIPPEN DRIVE
8461 Pippen Drive, Orange County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
4706 sqft
Don't miss out on this gorgeous 6 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in the Parkside subdivision! Enjoy this spacious 2 story home, featuring an open floor plan and FIRST FLOOR master suite! The huge kitchen with granite countertops, island & stainless
1 Unit Available
7605 PISSARRO DRIVE
7605 Pissarro Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1193 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Move in ready 3rd floor condo located in the highly desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood. Neutral colors. Complete with indoor, full size washer and dryer. Nice pond view from screened in patio. Tile throughout.
1 Unit Available
Florida Center
7500 TOSCANA BOULEVARD
7500 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
2085 sqft
THIS UNIT IS FOR SALE MLS #O5865788 AND FOR RENT w/OPTION TO BUY. END UNIT LUXURY LAKE VIEW CONDO W/BALCONY LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY. FULL VIEW OF SIDE AND BACK W/LOTS OF WINDOWS & LAKE VIEW FROM MASTER.
1 Unit Available
7648 POINTE VENEZIA DRIVE
7648 Pointe Venezia Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, TROPICAL ESTATE HOME ON BIG SAND LAKE IN DR PHILLIPS. Panoramic lakefront views from this luxury home with large pool and private dock with boat/jet-ski lift on 1,000 acre crystal-clear ski-lake. Court-yard with secured entry & fountain.
1 Unit Available
Bay Hill
8011 CHIANTI DRIVE
8011 Chianti Drive, Bay Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1672 sqft
It's the location. Jewel of a home right in the middle of Dr Phillips area. Move in ready home in the Bay lakes community. A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, fireplace, living room, dining room, family room, plenty of space to find some of your own.
1 Unit Available
Florida Center
7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD
7532 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
2030 sqft
Extremely gorgeous and very spacious a lake view Condo, 2 bedrooms 2 baths plus Den located in the premier Dr. Phillips.
1 Unit Available
5614 CRAINDALE DRIVE
5614 Craindale Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2739 sqft
The house is located in the sought after community of Bay Park in the A-rated Dr. Phillips school district. This lovely home sits on a lot backing a private parklike setting.
1 Unit Available
Florida Center
7588 TOSCANA BOULEVARD
7588 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2030 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom Condo with Balcony and garage. located in the heart of Dr. Phillips. Gated community!!! LOTS of Windows and Lake view from Maters Bedroom and Family Room.
Results within 5 miles of Doctor Phillips
31 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1233 sqft
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
23 Units Available
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,312
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1267 sqft
Close to I-4 and Florida's Turnpike, and attractions, such as Discovery Cove, Gatorland, SeaWorld Orlando. Luxury units feature high-end finishes and one-to-three bedroom floor plans. On-site pet-friendly amenities, including mobile pet grooming and pet park.
19 Units Available
Millenia
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
34 Units Available
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd., Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1361 sqft
Spacious homes close to I-75, with walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a resort-style pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
32 Units Available
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,387
722 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,161
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1230 sqft
A luxury lifestyle community a few minutes from Downtown Orlando. Apartments offer Minka Lavery pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. On-site fitness center, lounge, zero-entry lap pool, and pet spa.
