2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:18 PM
134 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Doctor Phillips, FL
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
42 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1224 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
167 Units Available
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1195 sqft
Located off of Orlando’s famed “Restaurant Row” in the desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood, Lake House by Alta features more than just beautifully appointed homes. It offers a lifestyle of casual yet refined lakefront living.
Results within 1 mile of Doctor Phillips
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
159 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1078 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Essex in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
78 Units Available
Fusion Orlando
7975 Canada Avenue, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
925 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing staff to arrange a time to view one of our apartments.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Florida Center
1 Unit Available
7580 Toscana Blvd #842
7580 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2030 sqft
Orlando: Gate Community - AVAILABLE NOW! 2 bed/2 bath, plus a Den and a 1 Car Garage - 5th Floor! Fabulous gated community featuring a clubhouse with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Many upgrades were put into this condo...
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Bay Hill
1 Unit Available
6306 MASTERS BOULEVARD
6306 Masters Boulevard, Bay Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1984 sqft
Priced to rent quickly this beautiful condo is move in ready 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located at the Marina Condominium in Bay Hill this waterfront unit overlooking the Marina on the Butler Chain of Lakes provides spectacular sunsets in the Heart of
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Florida Center
1 Unit Available
7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD
7532 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
2030 sqft
Extremely gorgeous and very spacious a lake view Condo, 2 bedrooms 2 baths plus Den located in the premier Dr. Phillips.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Florida Center
1 Unit Available
7500 TOSCANA BOULEVARD
7500 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
2030 sqft
Amazing Renovated condo. Gorgeous and large 2 bedroom/ 2 bath with a den. Located in the desirable Toscana community in Dr. Phillips. Home boasts 2 large balconies, one with partial view of Spring Lake.
Results within 5 miles of Doctor Phillips
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
21 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
1136 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Millenia
22 Units Available
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Millenia
24 Units Available
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1220 sqft
Modern community near I-4. Impressive list of community features includes a dog park, internet cafe and fire pit. Apartments have luxury amenities. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
22 Units Available
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1066 sqft
Newly-renovated, open-concept apartments of various sizes. Complex features a pool, gym, playground and clubhouse while Lake Ellenor is within walking distance. Nearby I-4 provides easy access to Orlando.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Kirkman South
39 Units Available
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
943 sqft
This gated community provides residents with a hot tub, tennis court, gym and onsite parking. The impressive units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Beautiful views of Turkey Lake and just minutes from the Kirkman Shoppes.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
World Gateway
29 Units Available
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1028 sqft
The GreeneWay-417, I-4, Nickelodeon Suites Resort, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, Lake Bryan, Walt Disney World, Gaylord Palms Resort, Sea World are nearby. Pet-friendly apartments with lighted tennis courts, outdoor basketball court, pool, onsite laundry, 24-hour fitness center, bark park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Millenia
49 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1342 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
36 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1100 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:44pm
$
13 Units Available
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1165 sqft
Prime location close to Disney World and just a short drive to downtown dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes BBQ grill, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
60 Units Available
Veere Apartments
10000 Palma Linda Way, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
1199 sqft
Move in to a brand new, clean apartment with ONE MONTH FREE on ALL one bedrooms and The two bedroom Evert floor plan! App & Admin fees are only $99. Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1402 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Metro West
10 Units Available
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
975 sqft
Area schools: Da Vinci Academy, Florida Virtual School, Valencia College West Campus. Close to MetroWest Golf Club, F&F Marketing, Valencia College District Office. Amenities include: sundeck with pergolas, sand volleyball court, racquetball court, children's playground, pool and heated spa.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Metro West
41 Units Available
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1108 sqft
Prime MetroWest neighborhood location close to Valencia College, Universal Studios and I-4, Hwy 408 and Florida's Turnpike. Luxury apartment homes with in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Williamsburg
38 Units Available
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
Windermere
40 Units Available
Citra at Windermere
523 Main St, Windermere, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1231 sqft
Located within walking distance of restaurants, fitness clubs, shopping and public transportation. Three-story buildings with distinctive one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balconies. Small pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Metro West
31 Units Available
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1222 sqft
Metro West Village and Turkey Lake are both within walking distance of this property. Units have been recently renovated. Impressive amenities include a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym in this pet-friendly community.
