2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 AM
127 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Doctor Phillips, FL
42 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1224 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
$
167 Units Available
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1195 sqft
Located off of Orlando’s famed “Restaurant Row” in the desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood, Lake House by Alta features more than just beautifully appointed homes. It offers a lifestyle of casual yet refined lakefront living.
Results within 1 mile of Doctor Phillips
159 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1078 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Essex in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!
78 Units Available
Fusion Orlando
7975 Canada Avenue, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
925 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing staff to arrange a time to view one of our apartments.
Florida Center
1 Unit Available
7580 Toscana Blvd #842
7580 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2030 sqft
Orlando: Gate Community - AVAILABLE NOW! 2 bed/2 bath, plus a Den and a 1 Car Garage - 5th Floor! Fabulous gated community featuring a clubhouse with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Many upgrades were put into this condo...
Bay Hill
1 Unit Available
6306 MASTERS BOULEVARD
6306 Masters Boulevard, Bay Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1984 sqft
Priced to rent quickly this beautiful condo is move in ready 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located at the Marina Condominium in Bay Hill this waterfront unit overlooking the Marina on the Butler Chain of Lakes provides spectacular sunsets in the Heart of
Florida Center
1 Unit Available
7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD
7532 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
2030 sqft
Extremely gorgeous and very spacious a lake view Condo, 2 bedrooms 2 baths plus Den located in the premier Dr. Phillips.
Florida Center
1 Unit Available
7500 TOSCANA BOULEVARD
7500 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
2030 sqft
Amazing Renovated condo. Gorgeous and large 2 bedroom/ 2 bath with a den. Located in the desirable Toscana community in Dr. Phillips. Home boasts 2 large balconies, one with partial view of Spring Lake.
Results within 5 miles of Doctor Phillips
World Gateway
29 Units Available
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1028 sqft
The GreeneWay-417, I-4, Nickelodeon Suites Resort, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, Lake Bryan, Walt Disney World, Gaylord Palms Resort, Sea World are nearby. Pet-friendly apartments with lighted tennis courts, outdoor basketball court, pool, onsite laundry, 24-hour fitness center, bark park.
$
13 Units Available
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1165 sqft
Prime location close to Disney World and just a short drive to downtown dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes BBQ grill, clubhouse and dog park.
Windermere
40 Units Available
Citra at Windermere
523 Main St, Windermere, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1231 sqft
Located within walking distance of restaurants, fitness clubs, shopping and public transportation. Three-story buildings with distinctive one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balconies. Small pets welcome.
Metro West
31 Units Available
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1222 sqft
Metro West Village and Turkey Lake are both within walking distance of this property. Units have been recently renovated. Impressive amenities include a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym in this pet-friendly community.
$
Millenia
32 Units Available
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1110 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
$
20 Units Available
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1122 sqft
Located near Universal Orlando Resort, highways, and outlet shopping. Modern 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with extra storage, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Detached garage available with monthly fee. Pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
25 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Millenia
22 Units Available
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
31 Units Available
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way, Windermere, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1200 sqft
A beautiful community with luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with a Mediterranean flair.We invite you to transport yourself to an upgraded level of luxury right at your front door.
60 Units Available
Veere Apartments
10000 Palma Linda Way, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1199 sqft
Move in to a brand new, clean apartment with ONE MONTH FREE on ALL one bedrooms and The two bedroom Evert floor plan! App & Admin fees are only $99. Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours.
Kirkman North
20 Units Available
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
13 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1078 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
Metro West
10 Units Available
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
975 sqft
Area schools: Da Vinci Academy, Florida Virtual School, Valencia College West Campus. Close to MetroWest Golf Club, F&F Marketing, Valencia College District Office. Amenities include: sundeck with pergolas, sand volleyball court, racquetball court, children's playground, pool and heated spa.
$
Metro West
33 Units Available
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1249 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
12 Units Available
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
884 sqft
Beautiful luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Grounds amenities include business center, pool, clubhouse and landscaped courtyard. Ideal location, near downtown Orlando attractions including SeaWorld and Universal Studios.
$
31 Units Available
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1022 sqft
Near Highway 70. This newly renovated community sits under pine trees. On-site fitness center, pool, and basketball court. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
