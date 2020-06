Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Only 4 blocks from the vibrant bars, restaurants, and art museums on Atlantic Ave., and 1/2 mile from the beach. NEWLY RENOVATED, contemporary decor, and beautifully manicured. Spacious split floor plan, with two living areas. His and Her walk-in closets. Rare two-car garage. This is Osceola Park's premier rental. Free Wifi. Free electric cart transportation by Freebee. Perfect corporate rental or a relaxing get-away to enjoy coastal living.