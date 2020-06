Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Very nice and Impeccable Townhouse. Completely updated and with Contemporary Furnishing. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Gated Community with Fantastic Community Pool , Gym and clubhouse. Ideal Rental for a relocation client or Seasonal Customer that needs a place for less than a year. FURNISHED. Tenant to pay carpet cleaning fee at exit ($250). Tenant needs to be approved by Association to move in.