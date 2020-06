Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

PARADISE FOUND! THIS '' CLASSIC FLORIDA CHARM'' WATERFRONT RANCH HOME IS A DREAM COME TRUE! 5 BEDROOMS & 5 FULL BATHROOMS--ALL EN-SUITE--EACH BEDROOM WITH ITS OWN ENTRANCE! SOCIAL DISTANCE LIVING AT ITS BEST! THIS LOVELY HOME HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED, A NEW KITCHEN INSTALLED, AND ALL BRAND NEW FURNITURE PURCHASED! ITS UNIQUE ''U'' SHAPE DESIGN WITH NUMEROUS FLOOR TO CEILING SLIDERS ALLOW FOR AN ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT! TOTALLY TURNKEY! BRING YOUR BOAT--UP TO 50 FT--AND ENJOY YOUR PRIVATE DOCK WITH WATER & ELECTRIC! THIS HOME IS ON A SPECIAL CIRCULAR CANAL--JUST 6 HOMES OFF OF THE INTRACOASTAL! WALK TO THE BEACH--1 BLOCK AWAY! BI-MONTHLY MAID SERVICE IS INCLUDED! IMPACT WINDOWS THROUGHOUT--AND ADT ALARM SERVICE & RING IS INCLUDED! JUST 6 BLOCKS NORTH OF EXCITING ATLANTIC AVENUE!