Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful water views from your 2 story 3bd/3ba loft style condo in Delray Harbor club. This residence features vaulted ceilings, open floor plan with eat in kitchen, large en suite baths for every bedroom and large patios overlooking the marina and intracoastal. Incredible location close to Atlantic Avenue, beaches,resturants and more. Dockage available - inquire with dockmaster. Rented furnished for season or annual