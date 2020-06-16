All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:46 AM

1009 Langer Way

1009 Langer Way · (561) 699-9950
Location

1009 Langer Way, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
LOCATION!LOCATION!LOCATION! This 1575 sf. fully renovated Classic Villa is ideally located one block from Delray's pristine beaches and six blocks to fine shopping and award winning restaurants on the famous Atlantic Ave. This two bedroom, two full bathroom beautiful home features an open and airy living/dining floor plan, all impact hurricane windows, a well appointed kitchen with granite countertops and top of the line appliances, pristine terrazzo and tile floors, a spacious office/den that overlooks the generous size private patio surrounded by immaculate greenery. 2 assigned parking spaces complete this oasis of calm and tranquility in the heart of Delray Beach. offered furnished. Pet approval. No restrictions so shorter term rentals available. Available July 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Langer Way have any available units?
1009 Langer Way has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Langer Way have?
Some of 1009 Langer Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Langer Way currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Langer Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Langer Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Langer Way is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Langer Way offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Langer Way does offer parking.
Does 1009 Langer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Langer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Langer Way have a pool?
No, 1009 Langer Way does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Langer Way have accessible units?
No, 1009 Langer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Langer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Langer Way does not have units with dishwashers.
