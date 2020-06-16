1009 Langer Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

LOCATION!LOCATION!LOCATION! This 1575 sf. fully renovated Classic Villa is ideally located one block from Delray's pristine beaches and six blocks to fine shopping and award winning restaurants on the famous Atlantic Ave. This two bedroom, two full bathroom beautiful home features an open and airy living/dining floor plan, all impact hurricane windows, a well appointed kitchen with granite countertops and top of the line appliances, pristine terrazzo and tile floors, a spacious office/den that overlooks the generous size private patio surrounded by immaculate greenery. 2 assigned parking spaces complete this oasis of calm and tranquility in the heart of Delray Beach. offered furnished. Pet approval. No restrictions so shorter term rentals available. Available July 1, 2020