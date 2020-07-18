Amenities

9420 Poinciana Place, Davie, FL 33324 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. No pets allowed. DESCRIPTION - Unfurnished renovated unit located on the 1st floor. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom (1100 SQFT) with a view of the lagoon. washer/dryer inside unit. Great community with a Country Club that offers amenities such as tennis court, golf course, gym, pool, BBQ area, card rooms and 2 restaurants. Association requires 650+ credit score. Association approval process up to 30 days. No pets. RENT INCLUDES Assigned parking space, cable Tv, trash, water/sewer and yard maintenance. REQUIREMENTS - 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Minimum household income $4,950 per month. No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background. CONTACT INFO - To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #F10234245. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3602955 ]