Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

9420 Poinciana Place

9420 Poinciana Place · (305) 528-5387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9420 Poinciana Place, Davie, FL 33324
Pine Island Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
9420 Poinciana Place, Davie, FL 33324 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. No pets allowed. DESCRIPTION - Unfurnished renovated unit located on the 1st floor. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom (1100 SQFT) with a view of the lagoon. washer/dryer inside unit. Great community with a Country Club that offers amenities such as tennis court, golf course, gym, pool, BBQ area, card rooms and 2 restaurants. Association requires 650+ credit score. Association approval process up to 30 days. No pets. RENT INCLUDES Assigned parking space, cable Tv, trash, water/sewer and yard maintenance. REQUIREMENTS - 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Minimum household income $4,950 per month. No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background. CONTACT INFO - To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #F10234245. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3602955 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9420 Poinciana Place have any available units?
9420 Poinciana Place has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9420 Poinciana Place have?
Some of 9420 Poinciana Place's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9420 Poinciana Place currently offering any rent specials?
9420 Poinciana Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9420 Poinciana Place pet-friendly?
No, 9420 Poinciana Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 9420 Poinciana Place offer parking?
Yes, 9420 Poinciana Place offers parking.
Does 9420 Poinciana Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9420 Poinciana Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9420 Poinciana Place have a pool?
Yes, 9420 Poinciana Place has a pool.
Does 9420 Poinciana Place have accessible units?
No, 9420 Poinciana Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9420 Poinciana Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9420 Poinciana Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9420 Poinciana Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9420 Poinciana Place does not have units with air conditioning.
