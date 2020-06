8865 S Lake Park Cir S

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL HOME SITUATED ON A LOVELY LAKE FRONT LOT, WITH FABULOUS VIEW. THIS TWO STORY HOUSE FEATURING A BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH VOLUME CEILINGS, WALK IN CLOSETS, AND MASTER SUITE ON MAIN LEVEL.WELL EQUIPPED KITCHEN WITH HIGH-END APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS.GREAT HOUSE FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY!!!OUTSTANDING COMMUNITY OFFERING PRIVATE POOLS, TENNIS, AND BREATHTAKING WALKING TRAILS. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING... SHOPPING, HIGHWAYS AND A-RATED SCHOOLS .MONTHLY LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENTAL FEE.