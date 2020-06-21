7791 Deercreek Ct

Amenities

Rare opportunity to capture a newer construction rental, 2009 built, and a prime central location! It is very close to I-595, I-75, Turnpike, Nova Southeastern, Broward College, Downtown Davie, and Hard Rock Casino. The open floor plan offers real wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 9' foot ceiling on 1st floor, tile in all the living spaces, shower tile surrounds, paved driveway, IMPACT windows and doors, Plantation shutters, Corner Unit, & spacious 2-car garage. The development has a swimming pool, cabana bath, sun deck, shade pavilion, children's playground, manicured landscaping, & garden view outside your sliding glass door. It's a home to be proud to live in, very convenient to University Dr, restaurants, grocery stores, & known for the best schools!