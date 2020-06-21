All apartments in Davie
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:08 PM

7791 Deercreek Ct

7791 Deercreek Court · (954) 791-7070
Location

7791 Deercreek Court, Davie, FL 33328

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Rare opportunity to capture a newer construction rental, 2009 built, and a prime central location! It is very close to I-595, I-75, Turnpike, Nova Southeastern, Broward College, Downtown Davie, and Hard Rock Casino. The open floor plan offers real wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 9' foot ceiling on 1st floor, tile in all the living spaces, shower tile surrounds, paved driveway, IMPACT windows and doors, Plantation shutters, Corner Unit, & spacious 2-car garage. The development has a swimming pool, cabana bath, sun deck, shade pavilion, children's playground, manicured landscaping, & garden view outside your sliding glass door. It's a home to be proud to live in, very convenient to University Dr, restaurants, grocery stores, & known for the best schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7791 Deercreek Ct have any available units?
7791 Deercreek Ct has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7791 Deercreek Ct have?
Some of 7791 Deercreek Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7791 Deercreek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7791 Deercreek Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7791 Deercreek Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7791 Deercreek Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 7791 Deercreek Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7791 Deercreek Ct does offer parking.
Does 7791 Deercreek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7791 Deercreek Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7791 Deercreek Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7791 Deercreek Ct has a pool.
Does 7791 Deercreek Ct have accessible units?
No, 7791 Deercreek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7791 Deercreek Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7791 Deercreek Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7791 Deercreek Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7791 Deercreek Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
