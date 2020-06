Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage guest parking

LAKEFRONT GEM! THIS SPACIOUS AND LIKE NEW TOWN HOME HAS A STONE PAVER DRIVEWAY & PATIO WITH LOTS OF BACKYARD FOR OUTDOOR ENJOYMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE AND AMPLE GUEST PARKING IS A REAL PLUS. SHORT DISTANCE TO THE COMMUNITY POOL AND PLAYGROUND. MINUTES TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND THE UNIVERSITIES IN DOWNTOWN DAVIE. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH WITH WALK-IN CLOSET. 2 OTHER BEDROOMS SHARE A JACK & JILL BATH.