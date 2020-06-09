All apartments in Davie
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:14 PM

4050 SW 61st Ave

4050 Southwest 61st Avenue · (305) 405-0615
Location

4050 Southwest 61st Avenue, Davie, FL 33314

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
business center
bbq/grill
This renovated 1/1 apartment could be your new home in Davie. With two parking spaces to your own, centrally located just off I-595 and FL Turnpike exit 53, it hosts a revamped kitchen, upgraded bathroom, and approximately 700 square feet of beautiful catpeted floor (can be changed on tile). It is unfurnished, ready to be called home. This very quiet property is located near the lake with a laundry facility on site, grill and picnic table in the backyard shared with other tenants. Located just minutes to Nova Southeastern University, Broward Community College, shopping and business centers and 10 minutes from I-95, I-75, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall. Walking distance from Betty Booth Roberts Park which has a public pool, running path and basketball courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4050 SW 61st Ave have any available units?
4050 SW 61st Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4050 SW 61st Ave have?
Some of 4050 SW 61st Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4050 SW 61st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4050 SW 61st Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4050 SW 61st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4050 SW 61st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 4050 SW 61st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4050 SW 61st Ave does offer parking.
Does 4050 SW 61st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4050 SW 61st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4050 SW 61st Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4050 SW 61st Ave has a pool.
Does 4050 SW 61st Ave have accessible units?
No, 4050 SW 61st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4050 SW 61st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4050 SW 61st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4050 SW 61st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4050 SW 61st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
