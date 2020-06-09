4050 SW 61st Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated pool basketball court business center

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court business center on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

This renovated 1/1 apartment could be your new home in Davie. With two parking spaces to your own, centrally located just off I-595 and FL Turnpike exit 53, it hosts a revamped kitchen, upgraded bathroom, and approximately 700 square feet of beautiful catpeted floor (can be changed on tile). It is unfurnished, ready to be called home. This very quiet property is located near the lake with a laundry facility on site, grill and picnic table in the backyard shared with other tenants. Located just minutes to Nova Southeastern University, Broward Community College, shopping and business centers and 10 minutes from I-95, I-75, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall. Walking distance from Betty Booth Roberts Park which has a public pool, running path and basketball courts.