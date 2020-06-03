All apartments in Davie
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:02 AM

1530 Whitehall Dr

1530 White Hall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1530 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL 33324
Pine Island Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
tennis court
**VACANT CAN BE SHOWN DURING THE CORONVIRUS SHUTDOWN****Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath Whitehall condo located in the Private Country Club Community in Pine Island Ridge, an all age community! 1,385 square feet with bonus room which can be an office/den or additional bedroom! Full size washer/dryer in unit! Remodeled kitchen and beautiful lake views! Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, banks and entertainment! Access to the Private Country Club in Pine Island Ridge with lease which has 2 restaurants, tennis, gym and much more! Also included in rent is water, basic cable! Assoc states no pets, pick up trucks, commercial vehicles or motorcycles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Whitehall Dr have any available units?
1530 Whitehall Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davie, FL.
What amenities does 1530 Whitehall Dr have?
Some of 1530 Whitehall Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Whitehall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Whitehall Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Whitehall Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Whitehall Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 1530 Whitehall Dr offer parking?
No, 1530 Whitehall Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1530 Whitehall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 Whitehall Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Whitehall Dr have a pool?
No, 1530 Whitehall Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Whitehall Dr have accessible units?
No, 1530 Whitehall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Whitehall Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1530 Whitehall Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Whitehall Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 Whitehall Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
