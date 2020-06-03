1530 Whitehall Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated gym tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym tennis court

**VACANT CAN BE SHOWN DURING THE CORONVIRUS SHUTDOWN****Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath Whitehall condo located in the Private Country Club Community in Pine Island Ridge, an all age community! 1,385 square feet with bonus room which can be an office/den or additional bedroom! Full size washer/dryer in unit! Remodeled kitchen and beautiful lake views! Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, banks and entertainment! Access to the Private Country Club in Pine Island Ridge with lease which has 2 restaurants, tennis, gym and much more! Also included in rent is water, basic cable! Assoc states no pets, pick up trucks, commercial vehicles or motorcycles.