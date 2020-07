Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Move-in ready condo! The kitchen is in the remodeling process with new quartz and cabinets. The flooring of the unit is all tile through the entire condo. The unit has a den plus the 2 bedrooms. The laundry room is nice size ith a full-size washer and dryer. The unit is close to the elevator.