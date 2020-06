14130 SW 33rd Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill internet access

***GRANDIOSE, SPANISH MEDITERRANEAN STYLE, 6 BEDROOM, 5 BATH ELEGANT HOME WITH POOL . CORNER HOME ON OVERSIZED LOT, PRIVATE AND SERENE. OWNER HAS PUT IN VERY TASTEFUL PERSONAL TOUCHES TO RENOVATIONS, COLOR, DECOR, FURNISHINGS, AND LANDSCAPING, ALL CONTRIBUTING TO THE CHARACTER AND WARMTH OF THE HOME!EXTRA OFFICE OR STUDY ROOM, AND SEMI-FURNISHED. UPPER FLOOR BEDROOM. LOVELY POOL AREA, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. PLENTY OF PARKING SPACE.***TENANT SHALL PAY ALL UTILITIES SUCH AS LAWN MAINTANENCE, POOL SERVICE, ELECTRICAL, WATER, CABLE, WIFI***. PETS NOT TO EXCEED 20 LBS. 1 FULL MONTH RENTAL DEPOSIT REQUIRED AS PET SECURITY DEPOSIT. NO ASSOCIATON APPROVAL, HOWEVER, A PROFESSIONAL CREDIT REPORT REQUIRED WITH ACCEPTABLE PROOF OF INCOME AND EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION. PERSONAL INTERVIEW REQUIRED.