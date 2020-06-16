All apartments in Davie
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

10972 Pine Lodge Trl

10972 Pine Lodge Trail · (954) 938-9858
Location

10972 Pine Lodge Trail, Davie, FL 33328

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$14,250

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 4376 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
new construction
tennis court
Located in one of the most sought after guard gated communities in South FL, this stunning Davie estate is situated on one of Long Lake Ranches most impressive lake front lots with nearly an acre of land & spectacular water views. A modern resort paradise with 5 beds plus office, 4.5 baths, over 5000 sqft fully upgraded throughout with new & impeccable modern finishes. The pictures of the home speak for themselves, but nothing compares to viewing the home in person- it’s truly a rare find. Long Lake Ranches is private, serene & beautifully landscaped, with tennis courts and playgrounds. Across street is Tree Tops Park, enjoy nature trails, horseback riding, hiking, biking paths, paddle boats, canoeing. Home is 15 min from FLL, 20 min from Beach, & 30 min from MIA. A rated school district!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10972 Pine Lodge Trl have any available units?
10972 Pine Lodge Trl has a unit available for $14,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10972 Pine Lodge Trl have?
Some of 10972 Pine Lodge Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10972 Pine Lodge Trl currently offering any rent specials?
10972 Pine Lodge Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10972 Pine Lodge Trl pet-friendly?
No, 10972 Pine Lodge Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 10972 Pine Lodge Trl offer parking?
No, 10972 Pine Lodge Trl does not offer parking.
Does 10972 Pine Lodge Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10972 Pine Lodge Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10972 Pine Lodge Trl have a pool?
Yes, 10972 Pine Lodge Trl has a pool.
Does 10972 Pine Lodge Trl have accessible units?
No, 10972 Pine Lodge Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 10972 Pine Lodge Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10972 Pine Lodge Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 10972 Pine Lodge Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 10972 Pine Lodge Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
