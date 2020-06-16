10972 Pine Lodge Trl

Amenities

Located in one of the most sought after guard gated communities in South FL, this stunning Davie estate is situated on one of Long Lake Ranches most impressive lake front lots with nearly an acre of land & spectacular water views. A modern resort paradise with 5 beds plus office, 4.5 baths, over 5000 sqft fully upgraded throughout with new & impeccable modern finishes. The pictures of the home speak for themselves, but nothing compares to viewing the home in person- it’s truly a rare find. Long Lake Ranches is private, serene & beautifully landscaped, with tennis courts and playgrounds. Across street is Tree Tops Park, enjoy nature trails, horseback riding, hiking, biking paths, paddle boats, canoeing. Home is 15 min from FLL, 20 min from Beach, & 30 min from MIA. A rated school district!