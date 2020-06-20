Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dania Beach
Find more places like 4932 Tradewinds Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dania Beach, FL
/
4932 Tradewinds Ter
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4932 Tradewinds Ter
4932 Tradewinds Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dania Beach
See all
Dania Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
4932 Tradewinds Terrace, Dania Beach, FL 33312
Dania Beach
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***FURNITURE HOME.4932 Tradewinds Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL is a townhouse home that contains 1,616 sq ft. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4932 Tradewinds Ter have any available units?
4932 Tradewinds Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dania Beach, FL
.
Is 4932 Tradewinds Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4932 Tradewinds Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4932 Tradewinds Ter pet-friendly?
No, 4932 Tradewinds Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dania Beach
.
Does 4932 Tradewinds Ter offer parking?
No, 4932 Tradewinds Ter does not offer parking.
Does 4932 Tradewinds Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4932 Tradewinds Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4932 Tradewinds Ter have a pool?
No, 4932 Tradewinds Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4932 Tradewinds Ter have accessible units?
No, 4932 Tradewinds Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4932 Tradewinds Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 4932 Tradewinds Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4932 Tradewinds Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 4932 Tradewinds Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Beach Walk at Sheridan
311 E Sheridan St
Dania Beach, FL 33004
The Place At Dania Beach
180 East Dania Beach Boulevard
Dania Beach, FL 33004
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way
Dania Beach, FL 33312
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave
Dania Beach, FL 33004
Similar Pages
Dania Beach 1 Bedrooms
Dania Beach 2 Bedrooms
Dania Beach Apartments with Balcony
Dania Beach Apartments with Pool
Dania Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Boca Raton, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Plantation, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Davie, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FL
Hialeah, FL
Sunrise, FL
Doral, FL
Kendall West, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FL
The Hammocks, FL
Country Club, FL
Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Fountainebleau, FL
Palm Springs, FL
Kendale Lakes, FL
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Oakland Park, FL
Hallandale Beach, FL
Wilton Manors, FL
Riviera Beach, FL
Lantana, FL
Parkland, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Broward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University