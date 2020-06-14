/
1 bedroom apartments
300 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dania Beach, FL
Hollywood Lakes
18 Units Available
Beach Walk at Sheridan
311 E Sheridan St, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
739 sqft
Great location near US-1, SR-A1A, Dania Beach, and Hollywood. Community has a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, and BBQ/Grill area. Units have in-home washer and dryer.
Dania Beach
32 Units Available
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
780 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Dania Beach
78 Units Available
The Place At Dania Beach
180 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,648
731 sqft
Located minutes away from South Florida's most beautiful beaches, The Place at Dania Beach is the city's premier apartment rental community.
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
3071 SW 45th St
3071 Southwest 45th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
COZY ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH GUEST HOUSE ON THE WATER. COMPLETELY UPDATED BRAND NEW APPLIANCES. WALK IN CLOSETS. WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT. BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT PROPERTY. PRIVATE ENTRANCE. PARKING SPACES IN FRONT.
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
348 S Federal Hwy
348 Federal Highway, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
655 sqft
NICE AND CLEAN ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH CORNER UNIT CONDO AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN DANIA BEACH. SMALL FRIENDLY, SECURE COMPLEX WITH COMMUNITY POOL. ON BUS LINE. CENTRAL AIR, BEAUTIFUL COURTYARD. EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND THE BEACH.
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
31 SW 10th St
31 Southwest 10th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
500 sqft
Private cottage in the rear of the house located near shopping, transportation, and schools. Electric and Water are $100 a month paid with the rent. Open layout with some updates done. It shares a front patio with some sitting with the other units.
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
22 SE 3rd Ter
22 Southeast 3rd Terrace, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
564 sqft
SPACIOUS 1BED/1BATH EAST US1 UNIT WITH NATURAL SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT. COMPLETELY FURNISHED AND MOVE IN READY. WATER,SEWER AND TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT. NEW WINDOW AC UNITS IN THE LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM. COMMUNITY POOL AND LAUNDRY FACILITY ON SITE.
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
330 SW 13th St
330 Southwest 13th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Cozy Tiny House near beach, airport & cruise port. the unit is completely furnished . Electricity , water & WiFi are included. Washer and dryer available FIRST MONTH , LAST , AND SECURITY REQUIRED FOR YEARLY RENTAL
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
118 NW 8th Ave
118 Northwest 8th Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
COZY ONE BED/ONE BATH UNIT WITH KITCHEN AND DINING AREA IN THE DESIRABLE TOWN OF DANIA BEACH. BACKYARD PATIO FOR BBQ OR GARDEN. ACROSS THE STREET FROM PARK AND RECREATION CENTER WITH FIELDS, COURTS, AND POOL, AS WELL AS POLICE STATION.
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
500 NE 2nd St
500 Northeast 2nd Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Rare to find this unit, hurry won't last unit is walking distance to beautiful Dania beach, Don't miss out come see for yourself, great price, great location you won't be disappointed.. walking distance to shopping.
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
55 SW 13th St
55 Southwest 13th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Fantastic, quiet and spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located in Dania Beach close to major roads!!. Freshly painted, tile floors, lightly. there is a sitting outside area and big space for your comfort You must to see it!!
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
13 NE 2nd Ave
13 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
**CONDO STUDIO EAST OF US-1 * SMALL QUIET GATED COMPLEX * EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO BEACHES * SHOPPING * AIRPORT * I-95 & 595
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
5387 SW 40 AV
5387 Southwest 40th Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1 BEDROOM AND 1 BATHROOM UNIT ON THE FIRST FLOOR FOR RENT IN DESIRABLE BEL-AIRE.
Results within 1 mile of Dania Beach
16 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
948 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Harbordale
45 Units Available
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,931
771 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
441 Corridor
12 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
668 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
River Oaks
33 Units Available
Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,851
864 sqft
Select Two Bedrooms: Up to 6 Weeks Free - Call Today to Schedule Your Tour!
Park East
30 Units Available
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
800 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
River Oaks
27 Units Available
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
849 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include grill, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Seven minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Fourteen minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Beach.
Poinciana Park
1 Unit Available
2212 SE 4th Ave
2212 Southeast 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
Available 06/17/20 1/1 Furnished Everything Included - Property Id: 297405 Cozy unit in multi family home near downtown ft. Lauderdale & airport. Short ride to shops & beaches. Private entrance with keypad door lock. Parking for ONE vehicle.
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1930 Grant St 1963
1930 Grant Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
550 sqft
Downtown Hollywood Classy 1 Bdrm memory foam bed! - Property Id: 265160 Beautiful, fully renovated 1 Bdrm/1 Bath Apartment in the exciting neighborhood of Hollywood Downtown within walking distance of Young Circle with nearby restaurants and
Emerald Hills
1 Unit Available
3900 N Hills Dr
3900 North Hills Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
895 sqft
Gorgeous, remodeled 1 bedroom 1.5 bath condo. Located in the highly sought after Fairways of Emerald Hills. Beautiful new white kitchen with stainless steel appliances and extra cabinets. Large closets, private screened balcony great location.
Croissant Park
1 Unit Available
322 SW 20th St
322 Southwest 20th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
400 sqft
Beautiful 400 sq ft efficiency in the heart of Fort Lauderdale. Stylishly furnished with mid century modern furniture. Separate kitchen, large walk in shower & bathroom. Large enough to sleep 2 extra guests.
Harbordale
1 Unit Available
1919 SE 10th Ave
1919 Southeast 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,875
877 sqft
Bask in Harbor Park is the newest luxury rental community conveniently located in Fort Lauderdale's Harbor Park.
