apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:43 PM
452 Apartments for rent in Dania Beach, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
83 Units Available
Dania Beach
The Place At Dania Beach
180 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,598
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,888
2270 sqft
Located minutes away from South Florida's most beautiful beaches, The Place at Dania Beach is the city's premier apartment rental community.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
29 Units Available
Dania Beach
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,471
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
978 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
14 Units Available
Hollywood Lakes
Beach Walk at Sheridan
311 E Sheridan St, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
999 sqft
Great location near US-1, SR-A1A, Dania Beach, and Hollywood. Community has a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, and BBQ/Grill area. Units have in-home washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Dania Beach
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
609 E SHERIDAN ST
609 East Sheridan Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1110 sqft
AVAILABLE MOVE-IN AUG 1, LIVE 1 MILE TO THE BEACH! UPGRADED 2/2 SPLIT FLOOR PLAN IN DESIRABLE CORNER UNIT. REMODELED MASTER BATHROOM SHOWER. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOP & NEWER STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES. FEATURES FRONT LOADING WASHER & DRYER.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
4929 Windward Way
4929 Windward Way, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1382 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GATED WATERFRONT CORNER TOWNHOUSE 2 STORIES IN DANIA. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, CLOSE TO SHOPPING. COMMUNITY POOL/ SPA AND PLAYGROUND.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
4154 SW 49th St
4154 Southwest 49th Street, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
LAKE HOUSE***Fully Furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED + WiFi. Completely renovated Lake House featuring 3 size bedrooms all the rooms with smart TV and Memory Foam mattress, and a extra room (4th) with a pull out sofa, toys and books for kids.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
2210 Coral Reef Ct
2210 Coral Reef Court, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Light and bright townhouse features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bath. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom. Washer and dryer in the unit. Large gated courtyard in the front of the unit.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
4121 Stirling Rd
4121 Stirling Road, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1015 sqft
Large corner 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, fully renovated with washer and dryer, brand new flooring, brand new stainless steel appliances, white kitchen cabinets, and beautiful quartz counter tops. 2 large screened in balconies.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
1350 SE 3rd Ave
1350 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1022 sqft
AVAILABLE FURNISHED (For additional $200 per month) OR UNFURNISHED! BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRIGHT & SPACIOUS UNIT WITH HIGH CEILINGS! FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS WITH FOUNTAIN VIEW IN EVERY ROOM.. GREAT SPLIT BEDROOMS OPEN LAYOUT.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
134 SW 5th Ct
134 Southwest 5th Court, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1068 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath, single family home with washer and dryer, recently painted throughout. Fenced in backyard and hurricane shutters on the home. Located in Dania Beach.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
4950 White Mangrove Way
4950 White Mangrove Way East, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1410 sqft
Just painted inside and New laminated floors installed, Unit will be ready to show July 12th,this 3-2-1 townhome at gated BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN STYLE Cocoplum Dania shows like NEW.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
4939 N Harbor Isles Dr
4939 North Harbor Isles Drive, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE 3BR/3 BATH, SECURED GATE COMMUNITY! UNIT 2 MASTER BEDROOMS 2ND FLOOR, 2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
5003 Leeward Ln
5003 Leeward Lane, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
GREAT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY BUILT IN 2005*** LARGE 3 BEDROOMS/3 BATHROOMS TOWNHOUSE IN VILLAS AT HARBOR ISLES. REMODELED UNIT INCLUDING NEW PARQUET AND TILE FLOOR.
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
4521 E Aqua Bella Ln
4521 E Aqua Bella Ln, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
A MUST SEE NEW LUXURY TOWNHOUSE COMMUNITY IN DANIA BEACH, FL. GORGEOUS 3BD/2.5BA UNIT AVAILABLE TO LEASE.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
279 SW 9th St
279 Southwest 9th Street, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$800
LARGE FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT PERFECT SIZE FOR ONE PERSON - TWO OCCUPANTS ADD ADDITIONAL $50 FOR UTILITY USAGE - SMALL KITCHENETTE INCLUDES CABINETS AND SINK WITH REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, TOASTER OVEN AND HOT PLATE - COMPLETELY FURNISHED - QUEEN
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
330 SW 13th St
330 Southwest 13th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy Tiny House near beach, airport & cruise port. the unit is completely furnished . Electricity , water & WiFi are included. Washer and dryer available FIRST MONTH , LAST , AND SECURITY REQUIRED FOR YEARLY RENTAL
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
4331 SW 54th Ct
4331 Southwest 54th Court, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
SECTION 8 WELCOME! SPACIOUS 3/2 IN THE HEART OF DESIRABLE HOLLYWOOD/DANIA AREA. CLOSE TO HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO, DANIA POINTE, AND MINUTES FROM HOLLYWOOD/DANIA BEACH AND PIER. WASHER /DRYER IN BOTH UNITS. TILE FLOORS, JUST PAINTED. SS APPLIANCES.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
109 NE 2nd Place NE
109 Northeast 2nd Place, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1936 sqft
Beautiful 2 story 3 bedrooms and a 1/2 bath..walk in closets. Balcony leading from a luxurious spacious master suite, 2 sink vanity sink and stand up shower and separate soaking tub with a long roomy bath area.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
201 SE 11th Ter
201 Southeast 11th Terrace, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Beautiful updated, completely furnished condo close to the beach & Hollywood broadwalk! Shopping, restaurants, & Dania Beach Casino are close by. Minutes to FT. Lauderdale airport. Easy access to many golf courses & Gulfstream Horse track.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
555 E Dania Beach Blvd
555 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
New Construction, 2 bed/ 2 bath apartment, with Granit countertops modern kitchen design, brand new appliances, conveniently located close to everything - beach, Fort Lauderdale International airport, Casino, shopping centers and more...
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
4611 SW 42 Terrace
4611 Southwest 42nd Terrace, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
AVAILABLE APRIL 15TH, 2020!!! BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME. Remodeled white kitchen with plenty of cupboards for storage, remodeled bathrooms, large master suite with a huge walk-in closet.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
214 SW 7th St
214 Southwest 7th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful updated 1b + den/1b unit at the back side of the house in the heart of Dania Beach, walking distance to shopping centers, restaurant, quiet neighborhood;minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Beaches, I-95.
Results within 1 mile of Dania Beach
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
11 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,903
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
