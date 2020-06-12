/
2 bedroom apartments
413 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dania Beach, FL
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Dania Beach
14 Units Available
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Dania Beach
33 Units Available
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
978 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Dania Beach
78 Units Available
The Place At Dania Beach
180 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
953 sqft
Located minutes away from South Florida's most beautiful beaches, The Place at Dania Beach is the city's premier apartment rental community.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Hollywood Lakes
16 Units Available
Beach Walk at Sheridan
311 E Sheridan St, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
999 sqft
Great location near US-1, SR-A1A, Dania Beach, and Hollywood. Community has a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, and BBQ/Grill area. Units have in-home washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
1350 SE 3rd Ave
1350 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1022 sqft
AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED! BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRIGHT & SPACIOUS UNIT WITH HIGH CEILINGS! FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS WITH FOUNTAIN VIEW IN EVERY ROOM.. GREAT SPLIT BEDROOMS OPEN LAYOUT.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
37 NE 2nd Ave
37 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1660 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 37 NE 2nd Ave in Dania Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
101 SE 3rd Ave
101 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1190 sqft
Immaculate furnished two bedroom,two bath 55 years of age and over building Quiet and serene view of the water and fountain. Ready to move in after screening by the condo association.Carpeted throughout ,tiled balcony and kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
609 E SHERIDAN ST
609 East Sheridan Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1110 sqft
AVAILABLE MOVE-IN AUG 1, LIVE 1 MILE TO THE BEACH! UPGRADED 2/2 SPLIT FLOOR PLAN IN DESIRABLE CORNER UNIT. REMODELED MASTER BATHROOM SHOWER. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOP & NEWER STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES. FEATURES FRONT LOADING WASHER & DRYER.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
5269 SW 40th Ave
5269 Southwest 40th Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1060 sqft
*VACANT* This beautifully updated 2/2.
Last updated June 12 at 02:49pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
311 Southeast 3rd Street
311 Southeast 3rd Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1245 sqft
311 Southeast 3rd Street Apt #201, Dania Beach, FL 33004 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
314 SW 13th St
314 Southwest 13th Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
**Available for June 25th Move In** This updated 2 bed 1 bath front of duplex feels like a single family home. House features tiled floors throughout, large eat in kitchen, spacious living room + Den, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
321 SE 3rd Street
321 Southeast 3rd Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1190 sqft
UNFURNISHED 4TH FLOOR 2/2 CONDO RENOVATED WITH AMAZING WATER VIEWS. COMPLETELY UPDATED WITH THE FINEST MATERIALS, DESIGN AND DETAILS THROUGHOUT.
Last updated June 12 at 02:49pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
3164 Southwest 49th Street
3164 Southwest 49th Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1005 sqft
3164 Southwest 49th Street Apt #1A, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
34 SW 6th Ave
34 Southwest 6th Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
perfect location walking distance to Dania Point and conveniently located restaurants, stores,Casinos beaches and major Hwy. Pets welcome
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
3211 SW 44th St
3211 Southwest 44th Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
South Florida at its best, come and enjoy canal front living. Launch your Kayak, go fishing or go boat watching. This complex features a heated pool and barbecue area overlooking a canal. Complex also has a coin laundry room.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
608 NE 2nd St
608 Northeast 2nd Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Quite building with lots of amenities, close to the FLL airport, beach, Dania pointe, casino and major highways. Spacious 2/2 with large closet and plenty of storage space. Large screened Balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
201 SE 11th Ter
201 Southeast 11th Terrace, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Beautiful updated, completely furnished condo close to the beach & Hollywood broadwalk! Shopping, restaurants, & Dania Beach Casino are close by. Minutes to FT. Lauderdale airport. Easy access to many golf courses & Gulfstream Horse track.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
555 E Dania Beach Blvd
555 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
New Construction, 2 bed/ 2 bath apartment, with Granit countertops modern kitchen design, brand new appliances, conveniently located close to everything - beach, Fort Lauderdale International airport, Casino, shopping centers and more...
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
20 SE 12th St
20 Southeast 12th Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available for 6 months only. Gorgeously and professionally decorated 2/2, conveniently located 8 minutes to the beach and FFL Airport, 10 minutes from cruise port, 20 minutes to Miami and FLL.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
111 SE 3rd Ave
111 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1190 sqft
This 55 + Community is stratigically located east of U.S.
Results within 1 mile of Dania Beach
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
441 Corridor
12 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Harbordale
44 Units Available
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1187 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Park East
32 Units Available
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1097 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1291 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
