accessible apartments
68 Accessible Apartments for rent in Dania Beach, FL
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
501 E Dania Beach Blvd
501 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Remarkable value for all the comfort you can get. THE WORKS! Next to Dania Casino, ALL Dania Beach amenities, plus the Resort style living in this community.
Verified
$
19 Units Available
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,111
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
1 Unit Available
North Beach
302 Balboa St
302 Balboa Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
This Spacious & Cozy Two-Story Beach House with Mesmerizing Panoramic Ocean Views from it's every corner located right on the white sands at the end of the famous Hollywood Boardwalk in private residential area of North Hollywood Beach.
Verified
18 Units Available
Melrose Park
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,310
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Verified
34 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,796
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,679
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
1081 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified
229 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,610
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1063 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
Verified
$
22 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,995
897 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
Verified
$
26 Units Available
Hollywood Hills
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,112
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified
$
34 Units Available
Jacaranda
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,740
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1543 sqft
In the heart of nature, near a golf course. Updated community amenities include a media room, grill area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly.
Verified
24 Units Available
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,578
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1442 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified
$
17 Units Available
Walnut Creek
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.
Verified
$
296 Units Available
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,570
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1134 sqft
Near dining, entertainment, and shopping. This luxury community features a dog park, a resort-style pool, a meeting room, and a business center. Hearing and vision-impaired units available. Gated community.
Verified
43 Units Available
Beverly Heights
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,640
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
914 sqft
Within walking distance to Riverwalk Arts and Entertainment District. Granite counters, wood-inspired floors, tiled bathrooms and private patios or balconies found in every home. On-site Zen garden, courtyard pool, club room lounge and two-story gym.
Verified
14 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,657
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,511
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.
Verified
74 Units Available
Nova University
Zona Village
3890 Davie Road, Davie, FL
Studio
$1,605
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1095 sqft
CALL NOW FOR OUR FALL MOVE IN SPECIALS!!Hang your hat at Zona Village, a novel approach to apartment living in a central Broward location. Here, you’ll discover urban-styled living that caters to today’s modern, connected, and on-the-go individual.
Verified
24 Units Available
Tarpon River
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,891
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
1122 sqft
These waterfront homes are within walking distance of area dining and shopping. On-site amenities include 24-hour valet service in a gated community and concierge services. Spacious interiors offer modern furnishings and large windows with views.
Verified
30 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Icon Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,209
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,487
1585 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,588
1684 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens and designer bathrooms. Community includes a party room, spa and business center. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment along Las Olas Boulevard. Near Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.
Verified
8 Units Available
West Park
Azure Villas
3252 SW 52nd Ave, Pembroke Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
979 sqft
Centrally located between two of Florida's hotspots, Azure Villas is your destination for cozy neighborhood living in a prime location. Enjoy living just minutes from downtown Ft.
Verified
$
102 Units Available
Progresso Village
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,554
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,942
903 sqft
Visualize an unparalleled living experience at The Six13, home to Fort Lauderdale's brand new 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
7 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Edge by Common
475 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,730
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
The Edge by Common’s gorgeous apartments are only matched by its incredible amenities, including a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and recreation room.
Verified
$
4 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,945
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Air-conditioned units with in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops. Pet-friendly community with coffee bar and media room. Swimming pool on site. Easy access to I-95.
Verified
3 Units Available
Nova Central
6857 College Ct, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1165 sqft
From the moment you drive through the grand entrance of Nova Central, you will feel at home. Our masterful architecture, common areas, and green spaces were designed to give you a feeling of comfort and serenity.
1 Unit Available
Coral Ridge
1030 Seminole Dr
1030 Seminole Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,156
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COME SEE OUR NEW LOOK! IF YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR THAT SPECIAL RENTAL THEN LOOK NO FURTHER SUNRISE HARBOR HAS IT ALL! SPACIOUS LIVING, OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL VIEWS AND RESORT LIKE AMENITIES.
1 Unit Available
South Beach
1400 S Ocean Dr
1400 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Never ending ocean views, beautifully upgraded, located on the 14th story, across the street from the Beach, Brand new A/C, Kitchen and bathroom updated, High Impact resistant windows and sliding door, smooth ceiling throughout unit and custom
