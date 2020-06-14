Apartment List
/
FL
/
dania beach
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

190 Apartments for rent in Dania Beach, FL with garage

Dania Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
4521 E Aqua Bella Ln
4521 E Aqua Bella Ln, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
A MUST SEE NEW LUXURY TOWNHOUSE COMMUNITY IN DANIA BEACH, FL. GORGEOUS 3BD/2.5BA UNIT AVAILABLE TO LEASE.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
314 SW 13th St
314 Southwest 13th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
**Available for June 25th Move In** This updated 2 bed 1 bath front of duplex feels like a single family home. House features tiled floors throughout, large eat in kitchen, spacious living room + Den, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
4927 N Harbor Isles Dr
4927 North Harbor Isles Drive, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bathroom, 1 half bath townhouse offering 1616 sqft of living space.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
109 NE 2nd Place NE
109 Northeast 2nd Place, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1936 sqft
Beautiful 2 story 3 bedrooms and a 1/2 bath..walk in closets. Balcony leading from a luxurious spacious master suite, 2 sink vanity sink and stand up shower and separate soaking tub with a long roomy bath area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
4611 SW 42 Terrace
4611 Southwest 42nd Terrace, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
AVAILABLE APRIL 15TH, 2020!!! BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME. Remodeled white kitchen with plenty of cupboards for storage, remodeled bathrooms, large master suite with a huge walk-in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Dania Beach
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,376
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
River Oaks
34 Units Available
Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,851
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1185 sqft
Select Two Bedrooms: Up to 6 Weeks Free - Call Today to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Harbordale
45 Units Available
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,729
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1187 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:50am
$
River Oaks
27 Units Available
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include grill, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Seven minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Fourteen minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Beach.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Central Hollywood
1 Unit Available
2414 MCKINLEY ST
2414 Mckinley Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1588 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/21 - MAKE THIS SPACIOUS HOUSE YOUR HOME! 2/1.5 WITH 1 CAR GARAGE, LIVING AND FAMILY ROOM. NEW A/C - LARGE SCREENED PATIO AND FENCED YARD.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
3460 Emerson Ln
3460 Emerson Ln, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2909 sqft
Luxurious Two Story Coach Home Located In the Elegant Gated Community of The Preserve at Emerald Hills.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lauderdale Isles
1 Unit Available
2493 Andros Ln
2493 Andros Lane, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1890 sqft
ONE OF THE NICEST HOUSE IN RIVERLAND !! BEAUTIFUL HOUSE 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATHROOMS ALL ON ONE FLOOR , 2 CARS GARAGE ALL RENOVETED WITH A BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN ALL NEW APPLIANCES , FIREPLACE ,NEW PORCELAIN FLOOR EAT IN KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOMS ALL LOOKING TO

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1125 Pin Oak St
1125 Pin Oak Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2200 sqft
GREAT SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE THAT OFFERS 3 FULL BEDROOMS (2 GUEST BEDROOMS OPENED INTO 1 HUGE GUEST BEDROOM) AND 2.5 BATHS. ADDITIONAL OPEN LOFT THAT IS PERFECT FOR AN OFFICE, KIDS PLAY AREA, OR UPSTAIRS SITTING ROOM. 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1061 River Birch St
1061 River Birch Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1654 sqft
GORGEOUS 2/2.5 PLUS DEN/OFFICE WITH 1 CAR GARAGE. REMODELED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW WHITE CABINETS, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
River Oaks
1 Unit Available
2362 SW 18th Ave
2362 Southwest 18th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2004 sqft
New construction corner unit luxury townhouse in River Oaks! Large open kitchen w/quartz counters,white cabinets & upgraded Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. Ample cabinets, counter space,pantry. Long breakfast/snack bar in kitchen that seats 4.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Oakridge
1 Unit Available
3348 Hollywood Oaks Dr
3348 Hollywood Oaks Drive, Hollywood, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
3651 sqft
Fantastic home in Hollywood Oaks, corner lot. The best floor plan with 5 bedroom, 5 and a half bathrooms, office, playroom, 2 car garage, pool and a yard. Incredible location.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Harbordale
1 Unit Available
713 SE 16th St
713 Southeast 16th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1826 sqft
Designed by award winning architect Robert Tuthill this unit has all the details any renter is looking for, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, real wood cabinets, separate tub and shower and two car garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
3239 SW 16th Ter
3239 Southwest 16th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1969 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
340 Elm St
340 Elm Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3228 sqft
Fantastic ocean and intracoastal roof deck views! 340 Elm features an elevator, sprawling kitchen, full sized garage, roof deck, and tasteful upgrades. Laundry room and guest bed on the first floor give way to second floor with wide open spaces.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
River Oaks
1 Unit Available
1535 SW 23RD ST
1535 Southwest 23rd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2259 sqft
BUILT 2012, SPACIOUS & WELL MAINTAINED, ON QUIET NEIGHBORLY STREET. IMPACT WINDOWS, S/S APPLIANCES, LAUNDRY ROOM, 2 CAR GARAGE, ELEGANT LIVING.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Harbordale
1 Unit Available
1625 SE 10TH AVE
1625 Southeast 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1031 sqft
NICELY REMODELED 8TH FLOOR UNIT WITH BRIGHT SOUTH VIEWS! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS IN LIVING AREAS AND CARPET IN BEDROOMS. IMPACT WINDOWS IN BEDROOMS AND SHUTTERS FOR SLIDING GLASS DOOR. SPLIT FLOORPLAN.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4721 SW 55th Ave
4721 Southwest 55th Avenue, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Single Family home in Davie - Property Id: 246963 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6502 S Anise Ct
6502 S Anise Ct, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1621 sqft
Brand new Townhome in Magnolia Trails @ Davie - Property Id: 283265 BRAND NEW AMAZING AND SPACIOUS TOWN HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY AT THE CENTER OF DAVIE! COUZY, MODERN 3 BEDS 2 BATHS WITH EVERYTHING YOU NEED AND MORE! STEPS FROM THE COMMUNITY

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
1638 SW 28 Street
1638 SW 28th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Be the first to live in this brand new townhome just minutes to beaches and downtown- 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bath with 1 car attached garage.
City Guide for Dania Beach, FL

Welcome to Dania Beach, Florida. Located on the Atlantic Coast, this small community has plenty to offer in terms of entertainment and apartments for rent. Now let’s take a look at some neighborhoods and find you the home of your dreams!

Having trouble with Craigslist Dania Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Dania Beach is located in Broward County about five miles south of Fort Lauderdale and 20-miles north of Miami, meaning all the big city amenities, attractions and nightlife are right next door, without all the hassle and expense of actually living there.

That doesn’t mean Dania Beach is completely without its own attractions. The beachfront West Lake Park has 3-miles of estuary mangroves, along with picnic shelters, ball fields, playgrounds and fishing docks. The downtown and western portions of town also have plenty options for shopping, dining and entertainment. There’s even a Boomers! family entertainment center in Dania Beach that has indoor games and activities, as well as an outdoor wooden roller coaster.

Unsurprisingly, outdoor recreation is king in Dania Beach. Its location on the Intracoastal Waterway makes it a great place for fishing of all kinds, and when the weather is inclement, you can check out the International Game Fish Association Fishing Hall of Fame and Museum.

But enough about your weekends, let’s talk real estate. Like many coastal communities on the Atlantic side of Florida, Dania Beach is home to three primary areas: the beach area, the city center, and the inland suburbs. Beachfront property is – brace yourself – the best and most expensive in the city. Surprised? Of course not! If you have the money, you’ll find a lot of resort-style condominiums and apartment rentals with tons of amenities, including gyms, pools and spas. Best of all, you’ll be able to ride your bike or walk to the beach! Just make sure to get a good mat, you don’t want to track that sand in the house. Two bedrooms range from $1200-$1400.

Now there are going to be a lot of people that hate on the city center area between Highway 1 and I-95. A little searching and investigative work could go a long way, so long as you keep your wits about you and stay smart at night. Two bedrooms here range from $1000-$1200.

The closer you get to I-95 (and the farther north) the more suburban the neighborhoods will feel. These are nice areas, with great apartment rentals and rental homes. Prices for two bedrooms here are comparable to rentals located in the city center.

Because there are a lot of snowbirds that migrate to Dania Beach, many newer and beachfront apartment rentals will accommodate certain special needs, including furnished apartments and short-term leases. However, finding a pet-friendly apartment in this area can be a bit difficult. Allow yourself plenty of time if you’re relocating with a four-legged friend.

So welcome to Dania Beach! Enjoy all that this south Florida beach community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Dania Beach, FL

Dania Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Dania Beach 1 BedroomsDania Beach 2 BedroomsDania Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDania Beach 3 BedroomsDania Beach Apartments with BalconyDania Beach Apartments with Garage
Dania Beach Apartments with GymDania Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDania Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDania Beach Apartments with ParkingDania Beach Apartments with PoolDania Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dania Beach Cheap PlacesDania Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsDania Beach Furnished ApartmentsDania Beach Pet Friendly PlacesDania Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FL
Fountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University