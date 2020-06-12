/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
321 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Dania Beach, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
Dania Beach
14 Units Available
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Dania Beach
33 Units Available
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
978 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Dania Beach
78 Units Available
The Place At Dania Beach
180 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
953 sqft
Located minutes away from South Florida's most beautiful beaches, The Place at Dania Beach is the city's premier apartment rental community.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Hollywood Lakes
16 Units Available
Beach Walk at Sheridan
311 E Sheridan St, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
999 sqft
Great location near US-1, SR-A1A, Dania Beach, and Hollywood. Community has a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, and BBQ/Grill area. Units have in-home washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
1350 SE 3rd Ave
1350 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1022 sqft
AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED! BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRIGHT & SPACIOUS UNIT WITH HIGH CEILINGS! FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS WITH FOUNTAIN VIEW IN EVERY ROOM.. GREAT SPLIT BEDROOMS OPEN LAYOUT.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
101 SE 3rd Ave
101 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1190 sqft
Immaculate furnished two bedroom,two bath 55 years of age and over building Quiet and serene view of the water and fountain. Ready to move in after screening by the condo association.Carpeted throughout ,tiled balcony and kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
609 E SHERIDAN ST
609 East Sheridan Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1110 sqft
AVAILABLE MOVE-IN AUG 1, LIVE 1 MILE TO THE BEACH! UPGRADED 2/2 SPLIT FLOOR PLAN IN DESIRABLE CORNER UNIT. REMODELED MASTER BATHROOM SHOWER. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOP & NEWER STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES. FEATURES FRONT LOADING WASHER & DRYER.
Last updated June 12 at 09:49am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
311 Southeast 3rd Street
311 Southeast 3rd Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1245 sqft
311 Southeast 3rd Street Apt #201, Dania Beach, FL 33004 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
321 SE 3rd Street
321 Southeast 3rd Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1190 sqft
UNFURNISHED 4TH FLOOR 2/2 CONDO RENOVATED WITH AMAZING WATER VIEWS. COMPLETELY UPDATED WITH THE FINEST MATERIALS, DESIGN AND DETAILS THROUGHOUT.
Last updated June 12 at 09:49am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
3164 Southwest 49th Street
3164 Southwest 49th Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1005 sqft
3164 Southwest 49th Street Apt #1A, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
608 NE 2nd St
608 Northeast 2nd Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Quite building with lots of amenities, close to the FLL airport, beach, Dania pointe, casino and major highways. Spacious 2/2 with large closet and plenty of storage space. Large screened Balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
201 SE 11th Ter
201 Southeast 11th Terrace, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Beautiful updated, completely furnished condo close to the beach & Hollywood broadwalk! Shopping, restaurants, & Dania Beach Casino are close by. Minutes to FT. Lauderdale airport. Easy access to many golf courses & Gulfstream Horse track.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
555 E Dania Beach Blvd
555 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
New Construction, 2 bed/ 2 bath apartment, with Granit countertops modern kitchen design, brand new appliances, conveniently located close to everything - beach, Fort Lauderdale International airport, Casino, shopping centers and more...
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
20 SE 12th St
20 Southeast 12th Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available for 6 months only. Gorgeously and professionally decorated 2/2, conveniently located 8 minutes to the beach and FFL Airport, 10 minutes from cruise port, 20 minutes to Miami and FLL.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
111 SE 3rd Ave
111 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1190 sqft
This 55 + Community is stratigically located east of U.S.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Harbordale
44 Units Available
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1187 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
441 Corridor
12 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Park East
32 Units Available
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1097 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1291 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
River Oaks
26 Units Available
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include grill, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Seven minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Fourteen minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
River Oaks
35 Units Available
Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1185 sqft
Select Two Bedrooms: Up to 6 Weeks Free - Call Today to Schedule Your Tour!
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
North Central Hollywood
1 Unit Available
2414 MCKINLEY ST
2414 Mckinley Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1588 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/21 - MAKE THIS SPACIOUS HOUSE YOUR HOME! 2/1.5 WITH 1 CAR GARAGE, LIVING AND FAMILY ROOM. NEW A/C - LARGE SCREENED PATIO AND FENCED YARD.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Croissant Park
1 Unit Available
238 SW 21st St
238 Southwest 21st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1002 sqft
GREAT LOCATION, NOT FAR AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN FORT LAUDERDALE AND LAS OLAS BLVD. 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM UNIT, ALL TILED FLOOR, VERY NICE AND CLEAN. LOOKING FOR LONG TERM TENANTS
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
2723 SW 15th Ave
2723 Southwest 15th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2083 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in a peaceful duplex! New vinyl -wood floors installed on 2nd floor and staircase. Washer and dryer hookup in a spacious utility room.
