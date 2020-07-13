All apartments in Dania Beach
Dania Beach, FL
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
1155 SE 7th Ave · (954) 906-9106
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: HOME2020 - Application Special - $25.00 off
Location

1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL 33004
Dania Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-208 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,471

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 17-203 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,487

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 20-108 · Avail. now

$1,488

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06-301 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,691

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 18-205 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 06-203 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car wash area
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
yoga
parking
bike storage
green community
hot tub
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Location, style, and amazing shared spaces! Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments offers alluring elegance in very spacious one and two- bedroom apartments. You'll enjoy features such as the fully equipped kitchen with decorative countertops, ceramic floors, and a custom finish on cabinetry in both the kitchen and bathroom. The community's shared spaces and amenities are sure to fit your style with a resort-inspired pool, a 24-hour fitness studio with yoga, leash-free dog park, car wash station, and more!

Conveniently located between US-1 and SR-A1A., minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport and under 2 miles to Dania Beach, Sheridan Ocean Club is the prime location for shopping, markets, dining, and entertainment and area schools include Dania Elementary, Olsen Middle and South Broward High.

We invite you to browse our photo gallery and call, text or stop by for your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $600 (1 bedroom), $700 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Furnished units available.
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments have any available units?
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments has 30 units available starting at $1,471 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments have?
Some of Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: HOME2020 - Application Special - $25.00 off
Is Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments offers parking.
Does Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments has a pool.
Does Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments has units with air conditioning.
