Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court car wash area courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court yoga parking bike storage green community hot tub lobby online portal package receiving

Location, style, and amazing shared spaces! Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments offers alluring elegance in very spacious one and two- bedroom apartments. You'll enjoy features such as the fully equipped kitchen with decorative countertops, ceramic floors, and a custom finish on cabinetry in both the kitchen and bathroom. The community's shared spaces and amenities are sure to fit your style with a resort-inspired pool, a 24-hour fitness studio with yoga, leash-free dog park, car wash station, and more!



Conveniently located between US-1 and SR-A1A., minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport and under 2 miles to Dania Beach, Sheridan Ocean Club is the prime location for shopping, markets, dining, and entertainment and area schools include Dania Elementary, Olsen Middle and South Broward High.



We invite you to browse our photo gallery and call, text or stop by for your personal tour!