Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

518 Apartments for rent in Dania Beach, FL with balcony

Dania Beach
32 Units Available
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
978 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Hollywood Lakes
16 Units Available
Beach Walk at Sheridan
311 E Sheridan St, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
999 sqft
Great location near US-1, SR-A1A, Dania Beach, and Hollywood. Community has a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, and BBQ/Grill area. Units have in-home washer and dryer.
Dania Beach
13 Units Available
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
Dania Beach
78 Units Available
The Place At Dania Beach
180 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,648
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,888
2270 sqft
Located minutes away from South Florida's most beautiful beaches, The Place at Dania Beach is the city's premier apartment rental community.

Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
3071 SW 45th St
3071 Southwest 45th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
COZY ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH GUEST HOUSE ON THE WATER. COMPLETELY UPDATED BRAND NEW APPLIANCES. WALK IN CLOSETS. WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT. BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT PROPERTY. PRIVATE ENTRANCE. PARKING SPACES IN FRONT.

Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
101 SE 3rd Ave
101 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1190 sqft
Immaculate furnished two bedroom,two bath 55 years of age and over building Quiet and serene view of the water and fountain. Ready to move in after screening by the condo association.Carpeted throughout ,tiled balcony and kitchen.

Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
609 E SHERIDAN ST
609 East Sheridan Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1110 sqft
AVAILABLE MOVE-IN AUG 1, LIVE 1 MILE TO THE BEACH! UPGRADED 2/2 SPLIT FLOOR PLAN IN DESIRABLE CORNER UNIT. REMODELED MASTER BATHROOM SHOWER. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOP & NEWER STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES. FEATURES FRONT LOADING WASHER & DRYER.

Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
4608 SW 28th Ave
4608 Southwest 28th Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2424 sqft
Welcome to the hidden community of Avon Heights. Home is a spacious 3BD/2BA with large Den/Office. Renovated home features tile throughout, an open floor plan through living room, kitchen and dining room.

Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
5269 SW 40th Ave
5269 Southwest 40th Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1060 sqft
*VACANT* This beautifully updated 2/2.

Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
2337 Anchor Ct
2337 Anchor Court, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1382 sqft
GORGEOUS FURNISHED/TURNKEY RENTAL OPPORTUNITY AT VILLAS AT HARBOR ISLES**DESIRABLE 3/3 CORNER TOWNHOME. UPGRADED UNIT WITH A PRIVATE PATIO OVERLOOKING A BEAUTIFUL LAKE.

Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
31 SW 10th St
31 Southwest 10th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
500 sqft
Private cottage in the rear of the house located near shopping, transportation, and schools. Electric and Water are $100 a month paid with the rent. Open layout with some updates done. It shares a front patio with some sitting with the other units.

Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
22 SE 3rd Ter
22 Southeast 3rd Terrace, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
564 sqft
SPACIOUS 1BED/1BATH EAST US1 UNIT WITH NATURAL SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT. COMPLETELY FURNISHED AND MOVE IN READY. WATER,SEWER AND TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT. NEW WINDOW AC UNITS IN THE LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM. COMMUNITY POOL AND LAUNDRY FACILITY ON SITE.

Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
4914 Schooner Dr
4914 Schooner Drive, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1391 sqft
Upgraded, Spacious and Fabulous! 2 Story Townhouse for Rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and Half Guest Bath.

Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
212 Southwest 2nd Terrace - 1
212 Southwest 2nd Terrace, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Beautiful 2/1 5 min to the beach & airport!

Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
330 SW 13th St
330 Southwest 13th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy Tiny House near beach, airport & cruise port. the unit is completely furnished . Electricity , water & WiFi are included. Washer and dryer available FIRST MONTH , LAST , AND SECURITY REQUIRED FOR YEARLY RENTAL

Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
311 Southeast 3rd Street
311 Southeast 3rd Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1245 sqft
311 Southeast 3rd Street Apt #201, Dania Beach, FL 33004 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.

Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
4521 E Aqua Bella Ln
4521 E Aqua Bella Ln, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
A MUST SEE NEW LUXURY TOWNHOUSE COMMUNITY IN DANIA BEACH, FL. GORGEOUS 3BD/2.5BA UNIT AVAILABLE TO LEASE.

Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
128 NW 5 AVE,
128 Northwest 5th Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Window A/C in every room, Huge back yard, Huge fenced in front yard, Fenced in car port, 1 mile from Dania Beach, Near Schools Large Lot Wonderful Home located Minutes from US1, i95. 1.5 Miles from Daina Pier and Beaches.

Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
118 NW 8th Ave
118 Northwest 8th Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
COZY ONE BED/ONE BATH UNIT WITH KITCHEN AND DINING AREA IN THE DESIRABLE TOWN OF DANIA BEACH. BACKYARD PATIO FOR BBQ OR GARDEN. ACROSS THE STREET FROM PARK AND RECREATION CENTER WITH FIELDS, COURTS, AND POOL, AS WELL AS POLICE STATION.

Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
3349 SW 44th Ct
3349 Southwest 44th Court, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
WATERFRONT RENTAL!!!! With DOCK!!! House is beautifully furnished and furniture is negotiable if the tenant would like to keep it or rent at 3100.00 unfurnished, Furnished including a pool table is 3400.

Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
3164 Southwest 49th Street
3164 Southwest 49th Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1005 sqft
3164 Southwest 49th Street Apt #1A, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.

Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
4927 N Harbor Isles Dr
4927 North Harbor Isles Drive, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bathroom, 1 half bath townhouse offering 1616 sqft of living space.

Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
608 NE 2nd St
608 Northeast 2nd Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Quite building with lots of amenities, close to the FLL airport, beach, Dania pointe, casino and major highways. Spacious 2/2 with large closet and plenty of storage space. Large screened Balcony.

Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
109 NE 2nd Place NE
109 Northeast 2nd Place, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1936 sqft
Beautiful 2 story 3 bedrooms and a 1/2 bath..walk in closets. Balcony leading from a luxurious spacious master suite, 2 sink vanity sink and stand up shower and separate soaking tub with a long roomy bath area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dania Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dania Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

