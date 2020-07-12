454 Apartments for rent in Dania Beach, FL with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
30 Units Available
Dania Beach
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,471
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
978 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
8 Units Available
Dania Beach
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
15 Units Available
Hollywood Lakes
Beach Walk at Sheridan
311 E Sheridan St, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,520
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
999 sqft
Great location near US-1, SR-A1A, Dania Beach, and Hollywood. Community has a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, and BBQ/Grill area. Units have in-home washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
83 Units Available
Dania Beach
The Place At Dania Beach
180 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,598
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,888
2270 sqft
Located minutes away from South Florida's most beautiful beaches, The Place at Dania Beach is the city's premier apartment rental community.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
128 NW 5 AVE,
128 Northwest 5th Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Window A/C in every room, Huge back yard, Huge fenced in front yard, Fenced in car port, 1 mile from Dania Beach, Near Schools Large Lot Wonderful Home located Minutes from US1, i95. 1.5 Miles from Daina Pier and Beaches.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
4154 SW 49th St
4154 Southwest 49th Street, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
LAKE HOUSE***Fully Furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED + WiFi. Completely renovated Lake House featuring 3 size bedrooms all the rooms with smart TV and Memory Foam mattress, and a extra room (4th) with a pull out sofa, toys and books for kids.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
501 E Dania Beach Blvd
501 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Remarkable value for all the comfort you can get. THE WORKS! Next to Dania Casino, ALL Dania Beach amenities, plus the Resort style living in this community.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
357 SE 6th St
357 Southeast 6th Street, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2095 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 357 SE 6th St in Dania Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
4939 N Harbor Isles Dr
4939 North Harbor Isles Drive, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE 3BR/3 BATH, SECURED GATE COMMUNITY! UNIT 2 MASTER BEDROOMS 2ND FLOOR, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
5003 Leeward Ln
5003 Leeward Lane, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
GREAT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY BUILT IN 2005*** LARGE 3 BEDROOMS/3 BATHROOMS TOWNHOUSE IN VILLAS AT HARBOR ISLES. REMODELED UNIT INCLUDING NEW PARQUET AND TILE FLOOR.

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
4521 E Aqua Bella Ln
4521 E Aqua Bella Ln, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
A MUST SEE NEW LUXURY TOWNHOUSE COMMUNITY IN DANIA BEACH, FL. GORGEOUS 3BD/2.5BA UNIT AVAILABLE TO LEASE.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
4331 SW 54th Ct
4331 Southwest 54th Court, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
SECTION 8 WELCOME! SPACIOUS 3/2 IN THE HEART OF DESIRABLE HOLLYWOOD/DANIA AREA. CLOSE TO HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO, DANIA POINTE, AND MINUTES FROM HOLLYWOOD/DANIA BEACH AND PIER. WASHER /DRYER IN BOTH UNITS. TILE FLOORS, JUST PAINTED. SS APPLIANCES.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
109 NE 2nd Place NE
109 Northeast 2nd Place, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1936 sqft
Beautiful 2 story 3 bedrooms and a 1/2 bath..walk in closets. Balcony leading from a luxurious spacious master suite, 2 sink vanity sink and stand up shower and separate soaking tub with a long roomy bath area.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
201 SE 11th Ter
201 Southeast 11th Terrace, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Beautiful updated, completely furnished condo close to the beach & Hollywood broadwalk! Shopping, restaurants, & Dania Beach Casino are close by. Minutes to FT. Lauderdale airport. Easy access to many golf courses & Gulfstream Horse track.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
4611 SW 42 Terrace
4611 Southwest 42nd Terrace, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
AVAILABLE APRIL 15TH, 2020!!! BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME. Remodeled white kitchen with plenty of cupboards for storage, remodeled bathrooms, large master suite with a huge walk-in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Dania Beach
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
$
18 Units Available
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,088
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
32 Units Available
River Oaks
Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,851
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1185 sqft
Select Two Bedrooms: Up to 6 Weeks Free - Call Today to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
65 Units Available
Harbordale
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,774
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,956
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1187 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
31 Units Available
Park East
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,471
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,048
1260 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
20 Units Available
River Oaks
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include grill, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Seven minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Fourteen minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Beach.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Harbordale
1819 SE 17th St
1819 Southeast 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1598 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near 17th Street bridge. Can be rented with or without furnishings. Split floor plan and large balcony to relax. Tile thought the main living area and kitchen. Berber in bedrooms. Very large master walk in closet.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
5083 Greenway Dr
5083 Greenway Dr, Broward County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2050 sqft
Be the first to occupy this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath corner townhouse with 2 car garage & tons of upgrades in Hillcrest. Enjoy beautiful lake views from the kitchen, living room, dining room & master bedroom.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
340 Elm St
340 Elm Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3228 sqft
Fantastic ocean and intracoastal roof deck views! 340 Elm features an elevator, sprawling kitchen, full sized garage, roof deck, and tasteful upgrades. Laundry room and guest bed on the first floor give way to second floor with wide open spaces.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dania Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dania Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

