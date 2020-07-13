/
pet friendly apartments
267 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Dania Beach, FL
$
30 Units Available
Dania Beach
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,471
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
978 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
$
8 Units Available
Dania Beach
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
15 Units Available
Hollywood Lakes
Beach Walk at Sheridan
311 E Sheridan St, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,520
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
999 sqft
Great location near US-1, SR-A1A, Dania Beach, and Hollywood. Community has a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, and BBQ/Grill area. Units have in-home washer and dryer.
83 Units Available
Dania Beach
The Place At Dania Beach
180 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,598
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,888
2270 sqft
Located minutes away from South Florida's most beautiful beaches, The Place at Dania Beach is the city's premier apartment rental community.
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
4950 White Mangrove Way
4950 White Mangrove Way East, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1410 sqft
Just painted inside and New laminated floors installed, Unit will be ready to show July 12th,this 3-2-1 townhome at gated BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN STYLE Cocoplum Dania shows like NEW.
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
30 Northeast 1st Court - 1
30 Northeast 1st Court, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 30 Northeast 1st Court - 1 in Dania Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
3164 Southwest 49th Street
3164 Southwest 49th Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1005 sqft
3164 Southwest 49th Street Apt #1A, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
34 SW 6th Ave
34 Southwest 6th Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
perfect location walking distance to Dania Point and conveniently located restaurants, stores,Casinos beaches and major Hwy. Pets welcome
Results within 1 mile of Dania Beach
$
11 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
32 Units Available
River Oaks
Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,851
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1185 sqft
Select Two Bedrooms: Up to 6 Weeks Free - Call Today to Schedule Your Tour!
$
18 Units Available
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,088
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
65 Units Available
Harbordale
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,774
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,956
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1187 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
31 Units Available
Park East
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,471
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,048
1260 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
20 Units Available
River Oaks
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include grill, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Seven minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Fourteen minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Beach.
1 Unit Available
Harbordale
2027 SE 10th Ave
2027 Southeast 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
878 sqft
Gated Village East beautiful 1 bedroom/1 bath with one car garage attached plus one parking space outside garage. Washer and Dryer in Garage. GREAT LOCATION! 1.5 miles from FT.
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
1425 Arthur Street
1425 Arthur Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very private and spacious 1/1 with 1/2 bath. Close to Hollywood circle, golf course and beach. Quiet neighborhood. New paint through out rooms, tile floors and big windows in bedroom.
1 Unit Available
Harbordale
1919 SE 10th Ave
1919 Southeast 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,875
877 sqft
Bask in Harbor Park is the newest luxury rental community conveniently located in Fort Lauderdale's Harbor Park.
1 Unit Available
River Oaks
1535 SW 23RD ST
1535 Southwest 23rd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2259 sqft
BUILT 2012, SPACIOUS & WELL MAINTAINED, ON QUIET NEIGHBORLY STREET. IMPACT WINDOWS, S/S APPLIANCES, LAUNDRY ROOM, 2 CAR GARAGE, ELEGANT LIVING.
1 Unit Available
Driftwood
6470 Custer Street
6470 Custer Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1628 sqft
6470 Custer Street Apt #1, Hollywood, FL 33024 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
Croissant Park
301 SW 17th Street
301 Southwest 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1340 sqft
Charming Three bedroom, One bath Single Family Home! - Charming, classy & modern three bedroom, one bath Single Family Home featuring Hardwood and new tile floors, NEW central A/C, and granite countertops and backsplash.
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
2839 SW 16th Terrace
2839 SW 16th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Virtual Showings Available! Amazing, never lived in townhome nestled in an up and coming area of Ft. Lauderdale. You are 2 mins from i95 and 10mins from beautiful Ft. Lauderdale beach and the famous Las Olas strip.
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
1639 SW 29th Street
1639 SW 29th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Virtual Showings Available! Amazing, never lived in townhome nestled in an up and coming area of Ft. Lauderdale. You are 2 mins from i95 and 10mins from beautiful Ft. Lauderdale beach and the famous Las Olas strip.
1 Unit Available
Poinciana Park
2101 SE 4th Ave rear
2101 Southeast 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$900
BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 300 SQ.FT. STUDIO WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE AND LAUNDRY ACCESS. GREAT LOCATION! YOU MUST SEE IT! IT CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED FOR $1175 OR UNFURNISHED FOR $1100. KEYLESS LOCKS. PET FRIENDLY.
1 Unit Available
North Beach
326 Walnut Street
326 Walnut Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
A spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom house, which also has 2 pull out sleeper sofas for when guests wish to spend some quality time with you at the beach house.
