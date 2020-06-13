Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

259 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dania Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Dania Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Dania Beach
32 Units Available
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
978 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Hollywood Lakes
18 Units Available
Beach Walk at Sheridan
311 E Sheridan St, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
999 sqft
Great location near US-1, SR-A1A, Dania Beach, and Hollywood. Community has a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, and BBQ/Grill area. Units have in-home washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
Dania Beach
13 Units Available
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Dania Beach
78 Units Available
The Place At Dania Beach
180 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,648
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,888
2270 sqft
Located minutes away from South Florida's most beautiful beaches, The Place at Dania Beach is the city's premier apartment rental community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
625 NE 2nd St
625 Northeast 2nd Street, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
600 sqft
NICE STUDIO APARTMENT FOR RENT IN EXCELLENT EAST OF US1 NEIGHBORHOOD LESS THAN ONE MILE TO THE BEACH. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING, MARINA AND THE CASINO. $1,100 A MONTH INCLUDES ELECTRIC, WATER, SEWER, CABLE TV AND WIFI. ANNUAL LEASE. EASY TO SHOW.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
5269 SW 40th Ave
5269 Southwest 40th Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1060 sqft
*VACANT* This beautifully updated 2/2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
31 SW 10th St
31 Southwest 10th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
500 sqft
Private cottage in the rear of the house located near shopping, transportation, and schools. Electric and Water are $100 a month paid with the rent. Open layout with some updates done. It shares a front patio with some sitting with the other units.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
4914 Schooner Dr
4914 Schooner Drive, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1391 sqft
Upgraded, Spacious and Fabulous! 2 Story Townhouse for Rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and Half Guest Bath.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
212 Southwest 2nd Terrace - 1
212 Southwest 2nd Terrace, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Beautiful 2/1 5 min to the beach & airport!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
314 SW 13th St
314 Southwest 13th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
**Available for June 25th Move In** This updated 2 bed 1 bath front of duplex feels like a single family home. House features tiled floors throughout, large eat in kitchen, spacious living room + Den, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
3164 Southwest 49th Street
3164 Southwest 49th Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1005 sqft
3164 Southwest 49th Street Apt #1A, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
34 SW 6th Ave
34 Southwest 6th Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
perfect location walking distance to Dania Point and conveniently located restaurants, stores,Casinos beaches and major Hwy. Pets welcome
Results within 1 mile of Dania Beach
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
441 Corridor
11 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,172
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,376
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
River Oaks
34 Units Available
Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,851
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1185 sqft
Select Two Bedrooms: Up to 6 Weeks Free - Call Today to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Harbordale
45 Units Available
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,729
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1187 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Park East
30 Units Available
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1260 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
$
River Oaks
27 Units Available
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include grill, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Seven minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Fourteen minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Beach.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4721 SW 55th Ave
4721 Southwest 55th Avenue, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Single Family home in Davie - Property Id: 246963 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Croissant Park
1 Unit Available
301 SW 17th Street
301 Southwest 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
301 SW 17th Street Available 07/01/20 Charming Three bedroom, One bath Single Family Home! - Charming, classy & modern three bedroom, one bath Single Family Home featuring Hardwood and new tile floors, NEW central A/C, and granite countertops and

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Oaks
1 Unit Available
2445 S.W.18th terrace 3 fl
2445 SW 18th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1014 sqft
2/2 Fully Upgraded! - Property Id: 287588 Looking for Space, Comfort, and a touch of Luxury? This is the perfect condo for you! Spacious 2/2 condo with a beautiful look located in Marina Oaks.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2400 Marina Bay Dr E
2400 Marina Bay East Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
3 Bedrooms - The Yachting Life! - Property Id: 290899 3 Bedrooms - The Yachting Life! Waterfront homes, country club amenities and docks available for prices that can't be beat! Rent: $2,192 Square Feet: 1,431 Deposit: $800 Bedrooms: 3

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harbordale
1 Unit Available
1617 SE 17th St
1617 Southeast 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,077
593 sqft
1 BR + Den - 2 Months Free! - Fabulous Location! - Property Id: 288429 1 Bedroom + Den - 2 Months Free! - Fabulous Location! Unbeatable location just 5 minutes away from the Airport, Beach, and Las Olas with Harbordale shops just down the

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6502 S Anise Ct
6502 S Anise Ct, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1621 sqft
Brand new Townhome in Magnolia Trails @ Davie - Property Id: 283265 BRAND NEW AMAZING AND SPACIOUS TOWN HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY AT THE CENTER OF DAVIE! COUZY, MODERN 3 BEDS 2 BATHS WITH EVERYTHING YOU NEED AND MORE! STEPS FROM THE COMMUNITY
City Guide for Dania Beach, FL

Welcome to Dania Beach, Florida. Located on the Atlantic Coast, this small community has plenty to offer in terms of entertainment and apartments for rent. Now let’s take a look at some neighborhoods and find you the home of your dreams!

Having trouble with Craigslist Dania Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Dania Beach is located in Broward County about five miles south of Fort Lauderdale and 20-miles north of Miami, meaning all the big city amenities, attractions and nightlife are right next door, without all the hassle and expense of actually living there.

That doesn’t mean Dania Beach is completely without its own attractions. The beachfront West Lake Park has 3-miles of estuary mangroves, along with picnic shelters, ball fields, playgrounds and fishing docks. The downtown and western portions of town also have plenty options for shopping, dining and entertainment. There’s even a Boomers! family entertainment center in Dania Beach that has indoor games and activities, as well as an outdoor wooden roller coaster.

Unsurprisingly, outdoor recreation is king in Dania Beach. Its location on the Intracoastal Waterway makes it a great place for fishing of all kinds, and when the weather is inclement, you can check out the International Game Fish Association Fishing Hall of Fame and Museum.

But enough about your weekends, let’s talk real estate. Like many coastal communities on the Atlantic side of Florida, Dania Beach is home to three primary areas: the beach area, the city center, and the inland suburbs. Beachfront property is – brace yourself – the best and most expensive in the city. Surprised? Of course not! If you have the money, you’ll find a lot of resort-style condominiums and apartment rentals with tons of amenities, including gyms, pools and spas. Best of all, you’ll be able to ride your bike or walk to the beach! Just make sure to get a good mat, you don’t want to track that sand in the house. Two bedrooms range from $1200-$1400.

Now there are going to be a lot of people that hate on the city center area between Highway 1 and I-95. A little searching and investigative work could go a long way, so long as you keep your wits about you and stay smart at night. Two bedrooms here range from $1000-$1200.

The closer you get to I-95 (and the farther north) the more suburban the neighborhoods will feel. These are nice areas, with great apartment rentals and rental homes. Prices for two bedrooms here are comparable to rentals located in the city center.

Because there are a lot of snowbirds that migrate to Dania Beach, many newer and beachfront apartment rentals will accommodate certain special needs, including furnished apartments and short-term leases. However, finding a pet-friendly apartment in this area can be a bit difficult. Allow yourself plenty of time if you’re relocating with a four-legged friend.

So welcome to Dania Beach! Enjoy all that this south Florida beach community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Dania Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Dania Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

