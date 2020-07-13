/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
588 Apartments for rent in Dania Beach, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
$
8 Units Available
Dania Beach
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
30 Units Available
Dania Beach
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,471
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
978 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Hollywood Lakes
Beach Walk at Sheridan
311 E Sheridan St, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,520
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
999 sqft
Great location near US-1, SR-A1A, Dania Beach, and Hollywood. Community has a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, and BBQ/Grill area. Units have in-home washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
83 Units Available
Dania Beach
The Place At Dania Beach
180 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,598
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,888
2270 sqft
Located minutes away from South Florida's most beautiful beaches, The Place at Dania Beach is the city's premier apartment rental community.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
348 S Federal Hwy
348 Federal Highway, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
655 sqft
NICE AND CLEAN ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH CORNER UNIT CONDO AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN DANIA BEACH. SMALL FRIENDLY, SECURE COMPLEX WITH COMMUNITY POOL. ON BUS LINE. CENTRAL AIR, BEAUTIFUL COURTYARD. EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND THE BEACH.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
4929 Windward Way
4929 Windward Way, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1382 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GATED WATERFRONT CORNER TOWNHOUSE 2 STORIES IN DANIA. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, CLOSE TO SHOPPING. COMMUNITY POOL/ SPA AND PLAYGROUND.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
501 E Dania Beach Blvd
501 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Remarkable value for all the comfort you can get. THE WORKS! Next to Dania Casino, ALL Dania Beach amenities, plus the Resort style living in this community.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
2210 Coral Reef Ct
2210 Coral Reef Court, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Light and bright townhouse features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bath. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom. Washer and dryer in the unit. Large gated courtyard in the front of the unit.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
4121 Stirling Rd
4121 Stirling Road, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1015 sqft
Large corner 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, fully renovated with washer and dryer, brand new flooring, brand new stainless steel appliances, white kitchen cabinets, and beautiful quartz counter tops. 2 large screened in balconies.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
217 SW 2nd Place Unit W
217 Southwest 2nd Place, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
675 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
101 SE 3rd Ave
101 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1190 sqft
Immaculate furnished two bedroom,two bath 55 years of age and over building Quiet and serene view of the water and fountain. Ready to move in after screening by the condo association.Carpeted throughout ,tiled balcony and kitchen.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
4950 White Mangrove Way
4950 White Mangrove Way East, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1410 sqft
Just painted inside and New laminated floors installed, Unit will be ready to show July 12th,this 3-2-1 townhome at gated BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN STYLE Cocoplum Dania shows like NEW.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
22 SE 3rd Ter
22 Southeast 3rd Terrace, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
564 sqft
SPACIOUS 1BED/1BATH EAST US1 UNIT WITH NATURAL SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT. COMPLETELY FURNISHED AND MOVE IN READY. WATER,SEWER AND TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT. NEW WINDOW AC UNITS IN THE LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM. COMMUNITY POOL AND LAUNDRY FACILITY ON SITE.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
4939 N Harbor Isles Dr
4939 North Harbor Isles Drive, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE 3BR/3 BATH, SECURED GATE COMMUNITY! UNIT 2 MASTER BEDROOMS 2ND FLOOR, 2.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
4975 Tradewinds Ter
4975 Tradewinds Terrace, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 bed/3 bath Condo in much desired gated community (Villas at Harbor Isles) in beautiful Dania Beach. Minutes away from Beach, Dania Pointe, Ft. Lauderdale Airport, Hard Rock Casino and Hotel, etc. Very Impressive Area.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
5003 Leeward Ln
5003 Leeward Lane, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
GREAT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY BUILT IN 2005*** LARGE 3 BEDROOMS/3 BATHROOMS TOWNHOUSE IN VILLAS AT HARBOR ISLES. REMODELED UNIT INCLUDING NEW PARQUET AND TILE FLOOR.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
608 NE 2nd St
608 Northeast 2nd Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful ground floor unit,travertine marble,wood floor in rooms,cherry wood cabinets, granite counter top.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
402 SE 5th St
402 Southeast 5th Street, Dania Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
Includes all utilities.Month to month or until Dec 2020. Call LA for availability.Deposits and cleaning fees apply
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
215 SE 8th St
215 Southeast 8th Street, Dania Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
Includes all utilities.Month to month or until Dec 2020. Call LA for availability.Deposits and cleaning fees apply.Credit cards accepted
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
333 SE 3rd Ave
333 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
Includes all utilities.Month to month or until Dec 2020. Call LA for availability.Deposits and cleaning fees apply.Credit cards accepted
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
3211 SW 44th St
3211 Southwest 44th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
South Florida at its best, come and enjoy canal front living. Launch your Kayak, go fishing or go boat watching. This complex features a heated pool and barbecue area overlooking a canal. Complex also has a coin laundry room.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
201 SE 11th Ter
201 Southeast 11th Terrace, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Beautiful updated, completely furnished condo close to the beach & Hollywood broadwalk! Shopping, restaurants, & Dania Beach Casino are close by. Minutes to FT. Lauderdale airport. Easy access to many golf courses & Gulfstream Horse track.
1 of 72
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
121 NE 2nd Ave
121 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
Adorable Fully furnished 5/4 Home with big Heated Pool, situated in East Dania Beach in close proximity to the Hollywood Beach, Dania Pier, Ft Lauderdale Airport, Dania Beach Casino and soon to be open Dania Pointe, the main entertainment in the
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
555 E Dania Beach Blvd
555 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
New Construction, 2 bed/ 2 bath apartment, with Granit countertops modern kitchen design, brand new appliances, conveniently located close to everything - beach, Fort Lauderdale International airport, Casino, shopping centers and more...
Similar Pages
Dania Beach 1 BedroomsDania Beach 2 BedroomsDania Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDania Beach 3 BedroomsDania Beach Accessible ApartmentsDania Beach Apartments with BalconyDania Beach Apartments with Garage
Dania Beach Apartments with GymDania Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDania Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDania Beach Apartments with ParkingDania Beach Apartments with PoolDania Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerDania Beach Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FL