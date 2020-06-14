Apartment List
232 Apartments for rent in Dania Beach, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Dania Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
Dania Beach
13 Units Available
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Dania Beach
32 Units Available
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
978 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Hollywood Lakes
18 Units Available
Beach Walk at Sheridan
311 E Sheridan St, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
999 sqft
Great location near US-1, SR-A1A, Dania Beach, and Hollywood. Community has a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, and BBQ/Grill area. Units have in-home washer and dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Dania Beach
78 Units Available
The Place At Dania Beach
180 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,648
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,888
2270 sqft
Located minutes away from South Florida's most beautiful beaches, The Place at Dania Beach is the city's premier apartment rental community.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
608 NE 2nd St
608 Northeast 2nd Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful ground floor unit,travertine marble,wood floor in rooms,cherry wood cabinets, granite counter top.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
555 E Dania Beach Blvd
555 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
New Construction, 2 bed/ 2 bath apartment, with Granit countertops modern kitchen design, brand new appliances, conveniently located close to everything - beach, Fort Lauderdale International airport, Casino, shopping centers and more...
Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
441 Corridor
12 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,172
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,376
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
River Oaks
34 Units Available
Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,851
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1185 sqft
Select Two Bedrooms: Up to 6 Weeks Free - Call Today to Schedule Your Tour!
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Harbordale
45 Units Available
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,729
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1187 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Park East
30 Units Available
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1260 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
$
River Oaks
27 Units Available
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include grill, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Seven minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Fourteen minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Beach.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Emerald Hills
1 Unit Available
3900 N Hills Dr
3900 North Hills Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, remodeled 1 bedroom 1.5 bath condo. Located in the highly sought after Fairways of Emerald Hills. Beautiful new white kitchen with stainless steel appliances and extra cabinets. Large closets, private screened balcony great location.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
3460 Emerson Ln
3460 Emerson Ln, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2909 sqft
Luxurious Two Story Coach Home Located In the Elegant Gated Community of The Preserve at Emerald Hills.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Harbordale
1 Unit Available
1919 SE 10th Ave
1919 Southeast 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,875
877 sqft
Bask in Harbor Park is the newest luxury rental community conveniently located in Fort Lauderdale's Harbor Park.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1125 Pin Oak St
1125 Pin Oak Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2200 sqft
GREAT SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE THAT OFFERS 3 FULL BEDROOMS (2 GUEST BEDROOMS OPENED INTO 1 HUGE GUEST BEDROOM) AND 2.5 BATHS. ADDITIONAL OPEN LOFT THAT IS PERFECT FOR AN OFFICE, KIDS PLAY AREA, OR UPSTAIRS SITTING ROOM. 2 CAR GARAGE.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1061 River Birch St
1061 River Birch Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1654 sqft
GORGEOUS 2/2.5 PLUS DEN/OFFICE WITH 1 CAR GARAGE. REMODELED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW WHITE CABINETS, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Oakridge
1 Unit Available
3348 Hollywood Oaks Dr
3348 Hollywood Oaks Drive, Hollywood, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
3651 sqft
Fantastic home in Hollywood Oaks, corner lot. The best floor plan with 5 bedroom, 5 and a half bathrooms, office, playroom, 2 car garage, pool and a yard. Incredible location.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Harbordale
1 Unit Available
1910 Miami Rd
1910 South Miami Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Look No Further Bright Clean Modern Walk in Shower 2nd Floor offers Peaceful and Unique Views EZ walk to Harbor Shops, Restaurants And LA Fitness Laundry Room

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Harbordale
1 Unit Available
1600 SE 15th St
1600 Southeast 15th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1020 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full waterfront condo for rent in east Fort Lauderdale. Everything is completed redone. Brand New Kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, Brand new bathrooms, beautiful furniture, tile floor throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Harbordale
1 Unit Available
1625 SE 10TH AVE
1625 Southeast 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1031 sqft
NICELY REMODELED 8TH FLOOR UNIT WITH BRIGHT SOUTH VIEWS! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS IN LIVING AREAS AND CARPET IN BEDROOMS. IMPACT WINDOWS IN BEDROOMS AND SHUTTERS FOR SLIDING GLASS DOOR. SPLIT FLOORPLAN.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Harbordale
1 Unit Available
1819 SE 17th St
1819 Southeast 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1598 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY RENTAL 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN UNIT W/SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF THE INTRACOASTAL, OCEAN, & CRUISE SHIPS FROM FLOOR-TO-CEILING IMPACT GLASS & LARGE BALCONY. DRAMATIC HARDWOOD, MARBLE & BERBER CARPET FLOORS, TRAVERTINE MARBLE BATHS.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Oaks
1 Unit Available
2445 S.W.18th terrace 3 fl
2445 SW 18th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1014 sqft
2/2 Fully Upgraded! - Property Id: 287588 Looking for Space, Comfort, and a touch of Luxury? This is the perfect condo for you! Spacious 2/2 condo with a beautiful look located in Marina Oaks.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Emerald Hills
1 Unit Available
1455 Myrtle Oak Ter
1455 Myrtle Oak Ter, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
WATERFRONT NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME FOR RENT ! THIS MODERN 4 BED+ DEN/OFFICE AND 2.
City Guide for Dania Beach, FL

Welcome to Dania Beach, Florida. Located on the Atlantic Coast, this small community has plenty to offer in terms of entertainment and apartments for rent. Now let’s take a look at some neighborhoods and find you the home of your dreams!

Having trouble with Craigslist Dania Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Dania Beach is located in Broward County about five miles south of Fort Lauderdale and 20-miles north of Miami, meaning all the big city amenities, attractions and nightlife are right next door, without all the hassle and expense of actually living there.

That doesn’t mean Dania Beach is completely without its own attractions. The beachfront West Lake Park has 3-miles of estuary mangroves, along with picnic shelters, ball fields, playgrounds and fishing docks. The downtown and western portions of town also have plenty options for shopping, dining and entertainment. There’s even a Boomers! family entertainment center in Dania Beach that has indoor games and activities, as well as an outdoor wooden roller coaster.

Unsurprisingly, outdoor recreation is king in Dania Beach. Its location on the Intracoastal Waterway makes it a great place for fishing of all kinds, and when the weather is inclement, you can check out the International Game Fish Association Fishing Hall of Fame and Museum.

But enough about your weekends, let’s talk real estate. Like many coastal communities on the Atlantic side of Florida, Dania Beach is home to three primary areas: the beach area, the city center, and the inland suburbs. Beachfront property is – brace yourself – the best and most expensive in the city. Surprised? Of course not! If you have the money, you’ll find a lot of resort-style condominiums and apartment rentals with tons of amenities, including gyms, pools and spas. Best of all, you’ll be able to ride your bike or walk to the beach! Just make sure to get a good mat, you don’t want to track that sand in the house. Two bedrooms range from $1200-$1400.

Now there are going to be a lot of people that hate on the city center area between Highway 1 and I-95. A little searching and investigative work could go a long way, so long as you keep your wits about you and stay smart at night. Two bedrooms here range from $1000-$1200.

The closer you get to I-95 (and the farther north) the more suburban the neighborhoods will feel. These are nice areas, with great apartment rentals and rental homes. Prices for two bedrooms here are comparable to rentals located in the city center.

Because there are a lot of snowbirds that migrate to Dania Beach, many newer and beachfront apartment rentals will accommodate certain special needs, including furnished apartments and short-term leases. However, finding a pet-friendly apartment in this area can be a bit difficult. Allow yourself plenty of time if you’re relocating with a four-legged friend.

So welcome to Dania Beach! Enjoy all that this south Florida beach community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Dania Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Dania Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

