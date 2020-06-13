/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:28 PM
204 Furnished Apartments for rent in Dania Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Dania Beach
32 Units Available
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
978 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
Dania Beach
13 Units Available
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
3071 SW 45th St
3071 Southwest 45th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
COZY ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH GUEST HOUSE ON THE WATER. COMPLETELY UPDATED BRAND NEW APPLIANCES. WALK IN CLOSETS. WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT. BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT PROPERTY. PRIVATE ENTRANCE. PARKING SPACES IN FRONT.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
254 E DANIA BEACH BL
254 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
The building is located east of US 1 on Dania Beach Boulevard and is just down the street from the beach.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
1350 SE 3rd Ave
1350 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1022 sqft
AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED! BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRIGHT & SPACIOUS UNIT WITH HIGH CEILINGS! FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS WITH FOUNTAIN VIEW IN EVERY ROOM.. GREAT SPLIT BEDROOMS OPEN LAYOUT.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
101 SE 3rd Ave
101 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1190 sqft
Immaculate furnished two bedroom,two bath 55 years of age and over building Quiet and serene view of the water and fountain. Ready to move in after screening by the condo association.Carpeted throughout ,tiled balcony and kitchen.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
2337 Anchor Ct
2337 Anchor Court, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1382 sqft
GORGEOUS FURNISHED/TURNKEY RENTAL OPPORTUNITY AT VILLAS AT HARBOR ISLES**DESIRABLE 3/3 CORNER TOWNHOME. UPGRADED UNIT WITH A PRIVATE PATIO OVERLOOKING A BEAUTIFUL LAKE.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
22 SE 3rd Ter
22 Southeast 3rd Terrace, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
564 sqft
SPACIOUS 1BED/1BATH EAST US1 UNIT WITH NATURAL SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT. COMPLETELY FURNISHED AND MOVE IN READY. WATER,SEWER AND TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT. NEW WINDOW AC UNITS IN THE LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM. COMMUNITY POOL AND LAUNDRY FACILITY ON SITE.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
330 SW 13th St
330 Southwest 13th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy Tiny House near beach, airport & cruise port. the unit is completely furnished . Electricity , water & WiFi are included. Washer and dryer available FIRST MONTH , LAST , AND SECURITY REQUIRED FOR YEARLY RENTAL
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
311 Southeast 3rd Street
311 Southeast 3rd Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1245 sqft
311 Southeast 3rd Street Apt #201, Dania Beach, FL 33004 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
3349 SW 44th Ct
3349 Southwest 44th Court, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
WATERFRONT RENTAL!!!! With DOCK!!! House is beautifully furnished and furniture is negotiable if the tenant would like to keep it or rent at 3100.00 unfurnished, Furnished including a pool table is 3400.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
4926 Leeward Ln
4926 Leeward Lane, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fully furnished and equipped home in the gated community of The Villas At Harbor Isles. This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom property is centrally located near shops, restaurants, major transportation and the Ft Lauderdale International Airport.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
201 SE 11th Ter
201 Southeast 11th Terrace, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Beautiful updated, completely furnished condo close to the beach & Hollywood broadwalk! Shopping, restaurants, & Dania Beach Casino are close by. Minutes to FT. Lauderdale airport. Easy access to many golf courses & Gulfstream Horse track.
1 of 72
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
121 NE 2nd Ave
121 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
Adorable Fully furnished 5/4 Home with big Heated Pool, situated in East Dania Beach in close proximity to the Hollywood Beach, Dania Pier, Ft Lauderdale Airport, Dania Beach Casino and soon to be open Dania Pointe, the main entertainment in the
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
20 SE 12th St
20 Southeast 12th Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available for 6 months only. Gorgeously and professionally decorated 2/2, conveniently located 8 minutes to the beach and FFL Airport, 10 minutes from cruise port, 20 minutes to Miami and FLL.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
220 Southwest 16th Street - 1
220 SW 16th St, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$950
200 sqft
FRESHLY REDONE COZY STUDIO attached to office building on Sheridan and US 1/Federal Hwy. Apartment is the side unit fenced in with an extra large backyard. It can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Kitchen has microwave, fridge, stove.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
250 Southeast Park Street - 2
250 Southeast Park Street, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
450 sqft
FRESHLY REDONE COZY STUDIO. Great Comps. Across the street from the Casino at Dania Beach. Close to beaches and dania pier. Quiet Courtyard. Beautiful Pool, Grill area. Fully Furnished. Used to be a popular vacation rental. Microwave, fridge, stove.
Results within 1 mile of Dania Beach
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Harbordale
45 Units Available
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,729
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1187 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Poinciana Park
1 Unit Available
2212 SE 4th Ave
2212 Southeast 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
Available 06/17/20 1/1 Furnished Everything Included - Property Id: 297405 Cozy unit in multi family home near downtown ft. Lauderdale & airport. Short ride to shops & beaches. Private entrance with keypad door lock. Parking for ONE vehicle.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1930 Grant St 1963
1930 Grant Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
550 sqft
Downtown Hollywood Classy 1 Bdrm memory foam bed! - Property Id: 265160 Beautiful, fully renovated 1 Bdrm/1 Bath Apartment in the exciting neighborhood of Hollywood Downtown within walking distance of Young Circle with nearby restaurants and
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Croissant Park
1 Unit Available
322 SW 20th St
322 Southwest 20th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
400 sqft
Beautiful 400 sq ft efficiency in the heart of Fort Lauderdale. Stylishly furnished with mid century modern furniture. Separate kitchen, large walk in shower & bathroom. Large enough to sleep 2 extra guests.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Emerald Hills
1 Unit Available
3331 Farragut St
3331 Farragut Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1889 sqft
wOw! See this California Style Townhouse in Hollywood (Florida that is). You will love this townhouse right near everything in the best part of South Florida.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
River Oaks
1 Unit Available
2362 SW 18th Ave
2362 Southwest 18th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2004 sqft
New construction corner unit luxury townhouse in River Oaks! Large open kitchen w/quartz counters,white cabinets & upgraded Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. Ample cabinets, counter space,pantry. Long breakfast/snack bar in kitchen that seats 4.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
River Oaks
1 Unit Available
2320 SW 17th Ave
2320 Southwest 17th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartment with gated entrance and private paved courtyard. You can rent this apartment month to month or long term. Furnished all utilities included $1400.00 a month Unfurnished you pay utilities $1300.00 a month. 1st last deposit $1000.
