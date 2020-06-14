Apartment List
/
FL
/
dania beach
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 PM

114 Apartments for rent in Dania Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
Dania Beach
13 Units Available
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Dania Beach
32 Units Available
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
978 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hollywood Lakes
18 Units Available
Beach Walk at Sheridan
311 E Sheridan St, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
999 sqft
Great location near US-1, SR-A1A, Dania Beach, and Hollywood. Community has a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, and BBQ/Grill area. Units have in-home washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Dania Beach
78 Units Available
The Place At Dania Beach
180 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,648
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,888
2270 sqft
Located minutes away from South Florida's most beautiful beaches, The Place at Dania Beach is the city's premier apartment rental community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
608 NE 2nd St
608 Northeast 2nd Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful ground floor unit,travertine marble,wood floor in rooms,cherry wood cabinets, granite counter top.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
4914 Schooner Dr
4914 Schooner Drive, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1391 sqft
Upgraded, Spacious and Fabulous! 2 Story Townhouse for Rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and Half Guest Bath.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
128 NW 5 AVE,
128 Northwest 5th Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Window A/C in every room, Huge back yard, Huge fenced in front yard, Fenced in car port, 1 mile from Dania Beach, Near Schools Large Lot Wonderful Home located Minutes from US1, i95. 1.5 Miles from Daina Pier and Beaches.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
4611 SW 42 Terrace
4611 Southwest 42nd Terrace, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
AVAILABLE APRIL 15TH, 2020!!! BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME. Remodeled white kitchen with plenty of cupboards for storage, remodeled bathrooms, large master suite with a huge walk-in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Dania Beach
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
441 Corridor
12 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,171
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Harbordale
45 Units Available
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,729
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1187 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
16 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,376
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
River Oaks
34 Units Available
Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,851
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1185 sqft
Select Two Bedrooms: Up to 6 Weeks Free - Call Today to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Park East
30 Units Available
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1260 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
$
River Oaks
27 Units Available
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include grill, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Seven minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Fourteen minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Beach.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Croissant Park
1 Unit Available
301 SW 17th Street
301 Southwest 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
301 SW 17th Street Available 07/01/20 Charming Three bedroom, One bath Single Family Home! - Charming, classy & modern three bedroom, one bath Single Family Home featuring Hardwood and new tile floors, NEW central A/C, and granite countertops and

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
2320 N 19th Ave
2320 North 19th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
500 sqft
fantastic quiet 1/1 bedroom fully renovated new kitchen and s.s appliances wood floor close to shopping and major road five min from the beach a must see !!!

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Emerald Hills
1 Unit Available
3331 Farragut St
3331 Farragut Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1889 sqft
wOw! See this California Style Townhouse in Hollywood (Florida that is). You will love this townhouse right near everything in the best part of South Florida.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1125 Pin Oak St
1125 Pin Oak Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2200 sqft
GREAT SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE THAT OFFERS 3 FULL BEDROOMS (2 GUEST BEDROOMS OPENED INTO 1 HUGE GUEST BEDROOM) AND 2.5 BATHS. ADDITIONAL OPEN LOFT THAT IS PERFECT FOR AN OFFICE, KIDS PLAY AREA, OR UPSTAIRS SITTING ROOM. 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3008 Riverland Rd
3008 Riverland Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2190 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME LOCATED ON .37 ACRE LOT SURROUNDED BY OAK TREES AND TROPICAL LANDSCAPING. Large circular driveway with plenty of space to park.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Emerald Hills
1 Unit Available
1455 Myrtle Oak Ter
1455 Myrtle Oak Ter, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
WATERFRONT NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME FOR RENT ! THIS MODERN 4 BED+ DEN/OFFICE AND 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Emerald Hills
1 Unit Available
4020 N Hills Dr
4020 North Hills Drive, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Rarely available two bedroom two bathroom condo overlooking the Emerald Hills Golf Course. Laminate wood floors through out. Standing shower in the guest bathroom, tub/shower combination in the master bathroom. New refrigerator! Available July 1st.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1816 Scott St
1816 Scott Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
East Hollywood Pool Home For Rent. Spacious 3br/2ba Main House with Laundry Room, Central AC, Wood Floors, Updated Kitchen PLUS a bonus Bungalow/Studio Apartment. Detached Two Car Garage Included, Long Driveway, Pool, Great Location Near US 1.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1721 N 16th Ct
1721 North 16th Court, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 3BD/ 2BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN , HUGE CLOSET MASTER BEDROOM WITH WOOD FLOORING IN BEDROOMS TILES THROUGH OUT THE HOUSE, FANTASTIC SCREENED IN TILED PATIO. UNDERGROUND POOL WITH OUTDOOR SHOWER.
Results within 5 miles of Dania Beach
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Lake Ridge
25 Units Available
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,578
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,507
1448 sqft
This luxury community features an urban Zen garden, spa treatment rooms and an on-site sports bar. Units have spacious balconies and huge pantries. Located right across from Holiday Park and near Sunrise Boulevard's shopping.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Dania Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dania Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

