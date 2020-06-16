Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Coral Gables
Find more places like
1014 Salzedo St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Coral Gables, FL
/
1014 Salzedo St
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:18 AM
Check Availability
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1014 Salzedo St
1014 Salzedo Street
·
(786) 443-3151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Gables
See all
Douglas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1014 Salzedo Street, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Douglas
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
1 Bedroom
Unit 208 · Avail. now
$1,200
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
parking
pool
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Cozy 1 bedroom condo in Downtown Coral Gables. Comes with 1 assigned parking space. Water and Gas included. Close to Miracle Mile, minutes to highway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1014 Salzedo St have any available units?
1014 Salzedo St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1014 Salzedo St have?
Some of 1014 Salzedo St's amenities include parking, pool, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1014 Salzedo St currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Salzedo St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Salzedo St pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Salzedo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coral Gables
.
Does 1014 Salzedo St offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Salzedo St does offer parking.
Does 1014 Salzedo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Salzedo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Salzedo St have a pool?
Yes, 1014 Salzedo St has a pool.
Does 1014 Salzedo St have accessible units?
No, 1014 Salzedo St does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Salzedo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 Salzedo St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 Salzedo St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 Salzedo St does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33146
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33146
Similar Pages
Coral Gables 1 Bedrooms
Coral Gables 2 Bedrooms
Coral Gables Apartments with Parking
Coral Gables Dog Friendly Apartments
Coral Gables Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Plantation, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Davie, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FL
Lauderhill, FL
Margate, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Weston, FL
North Miami Beach, FL
North Miami, FL
Kendall, FL
North Lauderdale, FL
Aventura, FL
Homestead, FL
Dania Beach, FL
Kendall West, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Riviera
Coral Gables Section
Douglas
Village Of Merrick Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Broward College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College