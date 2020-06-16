All apartments in Coral Gables
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:18 AM

1014 Salzedo St

1014 Salzedo Street · (786) 443-3151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1014 Salzedo Street, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Douglas

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Cozy 1 bedroom condo in Downtown Coral Gables. Comes with 1 assigned parking space. Water and Gas included. Close to Miracle Mile, minutes to highway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1014 Salzedo St have any available units?
1014 Salzedo St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1014 Salzedo St have?
Some of 1014 Salzedo St's amenities include parking, pool, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Salzedo St currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Salzedo St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Salzedo St pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Salzedo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 1014 Salzedo St offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Salzedo St does offer parking.
Does 1014 Salzedo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Salzedo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Salzedo St have a pool?
Yes, 1014 Salzedo St has a pool.
Does 1014 Salzedo St have accessible units?
No, 1014 Salzedo St does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Salzedo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 Salzedo St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 Salzedo St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 Salzedo St does not have units with air conditioning.

